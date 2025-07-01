Macado, Apolinar score comeback wins in GenSan boxing card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two familiar names in Cebu’s boxing circles, Ramel Macado and Pete Apolinar, delivered strong performances in their respective bouts last Sunday in the undercard of a Sanman Boxing event in General Santos City.

Macado, a former standout of the ARQ Boxing Stable, and Apolinar, previously affiliated with Omega Boxing Gym and Prime Fight, both notched key wins in what were considered bounce-back matches in their careers.

The 29-year-old Macado continued his resurgence, racking up his second straight victory by outpointing Adrian Dulayba to claim the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight title. Macado won via a dominant unanimous decision in their 10-round war, with judges scoring it 97-92 and 98-91 twice.

Despite the wide margins, Macado had to dig deep. He floored Dulayba with a well-timed counter right hook in the second round, but the latter came back swinging, launching a barrage of punches in a bid to turn the tide. Dulayba even wobbled Macado with a sharp left hook, forcing him to weather a brief storm.

Macado recovered and responded with heavy blows of his own, staggering Dulayba multiple times in the exchanges that followed. Both fighters kept the pace high, but Macado remained composed and sharp in the later rounds to secure the win.

The victory marks a big step in Macado’s recovery after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Lorenz Dumam-ag last year in Mandaue City for the WBO Oriental flyweight title. He now holds a record of 10 wins (5 KOs) against one defeat, while Dulayba dropped to 7-2 (4 KOs).

In another undercard bout, Apolinar stopped Pablito Canada via seventh-round technical knockout in their scheduled eight-rounder.

Now fighting under the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, Apolinar showed flashes of the form that once earned him multiple regional title opportunities.

He used crisp jabs and well-timed combinations to pin Canada against the ropes repeatedly, unloading heavy punches throughout the contest.

The fight turned into a slugfest in the later rounds as both fighters slowed down and traded toe-to-toe. However, Apolinar’s accuracy and power eventually took their toll on Canada. Sensing the punishment was too much, Canada chose not to answer the bell for the seventh round, giving Apolinar the TKO win.

The victory improves Apolinar’s record to 18 wins (11 KOs) with six losses and one draw, snapping a two-fight skid he suffered in Japan. Canada, meanwhile, dropped to 8-28-6.

