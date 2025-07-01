Pam to tap Minnie Osmeña as consultant for international affairs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Tuesday, July 1, has sworn in some of the key officials who will be leading the Capitol, and bares her plans to add more.

Before the newly installed department heads took their oath of office at the Capitol, Baricuatro revealed that she would want to tap Maria Victoria ‘Minnie’ Osmeña as consultant on international studies and education.

“I recently met with Maria ‘Minnie’ Victoria Osmeña, who will serve as my adviser on matters relating to international studies and education,” said Baricuatro.

“As fellow graduates of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, we are prepared to leverage our shared academic experience to drive meaningful progress for the people of Cebu,” she added.

On Tuesday, Baricuatro swore in at least nine new department heads, including former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano who recently came out of political retirement. Durano will be the new provincial administrator.

Joining Baricuatro’s administration are lawyers Paulo Uy as her chief of staff; public relations professional Ruben Licera as the public information officer; Aldwin Empaces as assistant public administrator; lawyer Guillermo Ceniza as the provincial legal officer; James Canoy as chief protocol; and lawyers Resti Arnaiz and Kevin Dinsay as members of the legal counsel representing the Office of the Governor.

Baricuatro officially assumed office as the new governor last Monday, June 30. / with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

