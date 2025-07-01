58 of 63 party-list solons support Romualdez as Speaker – Garbin

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 58 party-list representatives in the incoming 20th Congress have expressed support for the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, according to a lawmaker.

There are 63 seats allocated to party-list representatives. Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin said 58 of these lawmakers plan to join the Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI) in support of Romualdez.

“Sixty-three seats are allocated for party-list representatives, but 58 are supportive of the Speaker and intend to join the Party-list Coalition (PCFI). We are still waiting for the others to submit their application, but during the orientation and get-together, they were present and already signified that they belong to the coalition,” Garbin said in an ambush interview on Tuesday.

The PCFI is part of the supermajority bloc backing Romualdez. Other lawmakers who have expressed support for the House leader belong to the following parties, which are also part of the supermajority bloc:

Liberal Party

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats

Nacionalista Party

National Unity Party

Nationalist People’s Coalition

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

Manifesto

On June 26, House Assistant Majority Leader and Manila 1st District Rep. Ernesto “Ernix” Dionisio Jr. announced that 287 lawmakers had already expressed support for Romualdez.

Of the 287, Dionisio noted that 283 had physically signed a manifesto.

In May, Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David “Jayjay” Suarez said the race for the speakership in the 20th Congress was effectively over, with Romualdez having secured majority support.

He added that most lawmakers commended Romualdez’s leadership in the previous Congress for the following achievements:

Timely passage of national budgets

Advancement of vital economic reforms

Seamless collaboration between the House and the executive branch

