Hodgkinson, Buyco, Turner power SUGBU bowlers to podium finishes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Hodgkinson, GJ Buyco, and Richard Turner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) delivered strong performances in the 25th Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament held over the weekend in Bacolod City.

Hodgkinson, a brand ambassador for BOWLER X and a known advocate for SUGBU’s youth development program, was the standout, finishing second overall in the Mixed Open Masters division. Buyco, one of SUGBU’s elite bowlers, secured third place in the same category, while Turner notched twin sixth-place finishes in both the Mixed Classified Masters and the Mixed Senior Masters divisions.

The tournament, organized by the Sugarland Tenpin Association, Inc. (STAI), attracted top-tier talents, including national team members. Hodgkinson, who also represented STAI, was the tournament’s biggest surprise, nearly pulling off an upset in the finals.

In the championship match, Hodgkinson bowled 197 pinfalls—just six pins shy of eventual champion and national team standout Lara Posadas-Wong, who tallied 202.

Earlier, Hodgkinson defeated Buyco in the stepladder semifinals, 228–212, after ousting Andrey Barbosa (160) and Aldric Bathan (172) with a 226-pin game in the opening round.

Buyco earned an automatic spot in the semifinal match after finishing second in the qualifying round with 1,710 pinfalls across eight games. Posadas-Wong topped the qualifiers with 1,803, while Hodgkinson came in third with 1,665.

CLUTCH DOUBLE STRIKE

In a dramatic finale, Wong showed nerves of steel, converting a clutch double strike in the final frame to clinch the title.

Meanwhile, Turner, fresh off his title run in the 3rd Pasig Bowling Association (PBA) Open Championships’ Mixed Senior Masters, placed sixth in both the Mixed Senior Masters (1,403 pinfalls) and the Mixed Classified Masters (1,356).

Another SUGBU bowler and former national team member Jomar Jumapao placed seventh in the Mixed Open Masters with 1,637 pinfalls. In the Mixed Classified Masters, Joma Avila finished just behind Turner in seventh with 1,356, while SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza placed 14th with 1,322.

Other SUGBU bowlers in the Mixed Senior Masters included Rene Ceniza (17th), Alqueza (22nd), Lemuel Paquibut (28th), Ted Convocar (31st), and Robert Sarvida (35th).

