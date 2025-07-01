DOH-7 starts probe on medical wastes dumped in Tabogon, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has formally started its investigation on the alleged disposal of medical wastes on a vacant lot in Brgy. Libjo in Tabogon, Cebu.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, the DOH-7 Director, described the discovery of the medical wastes as “very dangerous” because this could infect people in the area.

Brillantes said that the medical facility behind the offense may face sanctions, that would include the suspension or withdrawal of its license to operate, if proven that it allowed the disposal of the wastes in Brgy. Libjo.

“Pwede siya suspension of their license to operate or siguro kung minor lang maybe kanang suspension no and maybe i-withdraw namo ang ilang license to operate,” Brillantes said.

(If proven that it was a minor offense, their license to operate may be suspended or we can also withdraw their license to operate.)

Medical wastes

Residents found the medical wastes dumped on a vacant lot in the barangay last June 25. The area was a few meters away from the nearby public elementary and high school.

Among those that were dumped were syringes, medical or dialysis tubing, and blood collection tubes.

With this, Brillantes is urging medical facilities to always practice the proper dispose of their medical wastes.

Earlier, Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon said that they already asked representatives of the medical laboratory based in Bogo City, that is believed to be the source of the medical wastes, to appear during their Sangguniang Bayan session scheduled on June 27.

The Bogo City Government, for its part, is also coordinating with Tabogon officials in identifying the medical laboratory for the issuance of a notice to explain.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP