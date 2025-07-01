Cindi Chan assures no reshuffling of Lapu City Hall dept heads

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No major reshuffling of department heads would be implemented at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

This was assured by the newly-installed mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, Cindi King-Chan.

Aside from this, Cindi said that she will not implement major changes to the staff assigned at the mayor’s office.

Cindi, however, admitted that she has no experience yet of being a chief executive in the city, since this was the first time that she was elected as mayor.

“I’m still going to be learning pa no. Sige ko ug pangutana ug naa bay seminar para sa bag-ong mayor. Kay pareha sab namo sa House of Representatives naa man gyud mi 3 days nga seminar,” Cindi said.

However, she was thankful that Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan made it simpler for her before she assumed the post as mayor.

“He made it as smooth as possible ba nga before ko molingkod, mura nahan-ay han-ay na sab niya,” she added.

Cindi King-Chan said that she will be prioritizing the completion of the construction of the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital and the City Health Office.

“Daghan pa kaayo ta og room for improvement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ahong also promised to continue the projects that were implemented by Cindi before she left as the lone district representative of the city.

Ahong said that before he left, the city hall still had a budget of P5.2 billion.

He added that the city no longer needs to apply for a loan for its plan to build a new city hall.

“Sayop diay ang maong balita nga bangkaruta. Sa gibilin sa previous nga mayor usa ko nilingkod, diri sa atong opisina, mas dako pa, nadoble pa ang kwarta,” Ahong said.

