FACES OF CEBU: Lissa Vidal, 21, bouldering and lead climbing athlete

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Her fingers grip a narrow edge of the wall.

Muscles tense, eyes locked on the next hold, just inches away but impossible without the right move.

This is where bouldering begins. No ropes, just you, the wall, and the crash pad below.

It may seem intense, but this young bouldering athlete from Cebu makes it look easy, thanks to years of training.

Lissa Vidal, 21, an architecture student, bouldering instructor, and competitive climber, shares with CDN Digital the beauty of a sport few have tried.

Bouldering is a form of climbing done on low walls without ropes. Climbers solve short, tricky routes using strength, balance, and focus, with soft pads below to catch falls.

It’s like solving a puzzle—just with your whole body.

With the influence of her parents and some relatives, Vidal was introduced to the sport at a young age.

READ: Reach new heights with rock climbing and bouldering in Cebu

Nadine Lustre, BF Christophe Bariou find new hobby in bouldering

From being just a little girl who tags along with her parents while climbing, little did she know that she will be competing and making a name of her own in the sport.

“[My] first competition was bouldering nationals 2014 and won novice,” she said.

And from that moment on, a lot of doors have opened for her in bouldering, even in lead climbing.

Some of the competitions she joined was the Bouldering Nationals in 2014 and 2018.

She also joined another climbing category which was the Lead Nationals in 2019 and Asian Cup 2022.

Vidal also represented Cebu in the Bouldering Nationals 2024 and SEA Games Qualifiers 2025. And just this June, she took a spot in the national team competing for the SEA Games in Bangkok, Thailand this December.

She was hailed the champion in the lead category in the female division and placed second in the female category for bouldering.

Aside from the SEA Games, she will be competing in another international competition which is the ASEAN Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Since she was 11 years-old, Vidal knew that this sport is something she wanted to pursue and excel in.

“Bouldering for me, is more than just a sport. It shows me who I am when things get hard, when I fall, and when I choose to try and climb again. Specially with my mindset it helps a lot on how i take in pressure also,” she added.

Now that she’s steadily climbing the ladder of success, Vidal shares that this sport is for everyone, and might even become more than just an activity. It could be an outlet to reconnect or rediscover oneself.

“Everyone starts as a beginner. You’ll fall a lot, laugh a lot, and surprise yourself more than you expect. You don’t need to be strong, fearless, or experienced to start. You will find a community that lifts you and challenges you and grows with you,” said Vidal.

In the coming years, Vidal shows no sign of slowing down as she perseveres to make Cebu and the entire Philippines known in the sport.

“I still see myself competing, raising and representing the philippine flag on the international stage in climbing,” she said. /csl