How do you let your kids eat healthy food? 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teaching kids to eat healthy food doesn’t have to mean battles at the dinner table or sneaky swaps they’ll detect in a second.

For many parents, and even future nutritionists, it starts with something much simpler: being present, being playful, and being a little creative in the kitchen.

At the core of these small, everyday efforts is the belief that food habits formed in childhood can shape lifelong health.

READ: Nutri-ready baon ideas for students

For nutrition coach and consultant Aleca Dwayne G. Francisco, 24, this starts with what children see and experience at home.

“Children mimic adults. When they see parents or caregivers eating fruits, vegetables, and balanced meals, they are more likely to follow,” she explained.

As a licensed nutritionist-dietitian who works with clients through Daley Hustle and No Bia Inc., Francisco stresses the value of modeling healthy eating habits.

Make it fun

Instead of treating vegetables like medicine, she encourages families to make food fun and interactive.

“Let kids help in grocery shopping or preparing meals. Use colorful plates, bento-style lunches, or fun shapes for fruits and veggies,” she added.

Even a simple visual guide like Pinggang Pinoy, developed by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI), helps young children grasp portion sizes and the value of balanced meals.

“Talk about how food helps their body grow stronger, run faster, or focus better on school,” Francisco said. “Avoid labeling food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Educate without pressure.”

Affordable and easy meals?Yes, Even for picky eaters

Marigold Del Mundo Tosino, a 21-year-old nutrition student from Batangas State University in Pablo Borbon, has already seen this approach work in her own home.

“My niece becomes more interested in food when it’s colorful or arranged creatively—like fruits shaped into stars or smiley faces,” she shared. “She also tends to be more willing to try something new when the adults around her are eating the same thing.”

When it comes to actual meals, both Tosino and Francisco agree: nutritious doesn’t have to mean expensive or fancy.

Healthy baon

Some of Francisco’s top picks for healthy baon include:

Boiled egg sandwich with lettuce + banana Steamed cream dory + adobong kangkong + rice + watermelon Chicken nuggets or fingers + rice + boiled corn + apples Tofu or tokwa + stir-fried veggies + rice + grapes Tuna or egg rice balls (onigiri style) + mango slices

Tosino has also found affordable favorites that her niece enjoys, such as:

Ginisang monggo with malunggay and kalabasa Tortang talong or kalabasa patties (served with a side of ketchup) Chicken sopas with vegetables Boiled saba with cheese or peanut butter

“These meals are proof that healthy eating doesn’t need to be expensive or complicated—just adjusted to what kids usually enjoy,” she said.

Turning the tables on picky eating

Picky eating is a common concern for parents, but it’s not a hopeless situation. In fact, a little creativity can go a long way.

Lovely Cañedo, who helps care for her niece Aliyah, takes pride in the small wins that come with feeding a child who’s not a big fan of veggies.

“I always encourage her to eat vegetables ‘coz we all know that vegetables are super food,” she said. “Ang kalabasa, kay akong i-mash sa iyang kan-on with sabaw. Hinay-hinay lang jud na i-introduce ang gulay.”

(I’ll mash the squash into his rice with some soup. You really have to introduce vegetables slowly.)

Instead of forcing or bribing kids to eat healthy food, nutrition experts like Francisco suggest a softer, more consistent approach, like offering veggies regularly in different forms — from grated carrots in spaghetti sauce to mashed squash in soups.

What works best, it seems, isn’t perfection—but persistence.

“Feeding your kids is not as complicated as you think. As long as you know what they like, you can still find ways to make it healthy. As long as it’s in moderation and with control.”

For Francisco, even consistent mealtimes help kids develop better appetite control and reduce overeating. Creating a routine gives children a sense of structure, making mealtimes feel safe and predictable.

Whether you’re a full-time parent, a tita-figure, or a young professional looking to pass on better food habits, the message is clear: raise kids who love healthy food by inviting them into the process—one plate, one smiley fruit slice, and one veggie-filled spaghetti bowl at a time.

And sometimes, the best way to teach is to just take a bite yourself.