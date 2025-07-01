SWU PHINMA VetMed Champions Small Animal Care

Cebu City, Philippines — As the only private university in the Visayas offering the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program, Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA takes pride in developing future veterinarians who are not only technically skilled, but deeply compassionate and community-oriented.

Through every subject, partnership, and clinical rotation, the university nurtures values that are just as important as skills—empathy, integrity, and a heart for service.

Rooted in its mission of making lives better through education—not just for people, but also for our beloved animals—SWU PHINMA’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program goes beyond textbooks. It is built on three pillars: rigorous academic training, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong culture of empathy in service.

Training That Starts Early and Sticks for Life

From their first year, veterinary students are immersed in hands-on learning experiences that complement their classroom education. This early and consistent exposure to clinical settings prepares students to handle real cases with confidence and care.

“Here, our students don’t just learn animal science—they apply it in real-life scenarios, guided by experienced veterinarians,” shares College Dean Dr. Rachel Po. “We believe that the earlier they learn to connect knowledge with purpose, the better veterinarians they become.” Students also participate in fieldwork and outreach through a partnership with the Cebu City Veterinary Office, led by SWU PHINMA alumna Dr. Alice Utlang. This collaboration allows students to serve communities while learning about public veterinary practices, humane treatment, and the city’s animal welfare initiatives—including CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release).

Through this hands-on community engagement, SWU PHINMA proudly produces future Vets in the City—student-veterinarians who are trained not just in technical skills, but in compassion, public service, and responsible animal care. These students are actively involved in public clinics, educational drives, and welfare campaigns that benefit both pets and the people who love them.

South Paws: A Facility Designed for Learning and Healing

A highlight of the program is the South Paws Veterinary Hospital, located within the SWU PHINMA Main Campus. Purpose-built to be both a teaching hospital and a full-service community clinic, South Paws reflects the university’s commitment to real-world training and quality veterinary care.

South Paws Veterinary Hospital Services:

Consultation

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Urinalysis

Fecalysis

Vaccination

Deworming

Clinic Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 NN

Tuesday and Friday: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Inside its fully functional teaching clinic, students assist in diagnostics, treatments, and minor surgeries under the supervision of licensed practitioners. This real-time experience strengthens not only their technical skills but also their sensitivity to animal well-being.

Leading with Compassion and Community Impact

What sets SWU PHINMA’s veterinary program apart is its strong emphasis on compassionate care. Whether working with rescued street animals, handling cases in the clinic, or joining community drives, students are taught that being a great vet means caring deeply—for animals, for owners, and for public health.

Enrollment for the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program is now ongoing! Visit our Enrollment Hub at SWU Villa, Main Campus, open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, or enroll online: https://bit.ly/SWUEnrollmentFormSY2526

For inquiries, email us at [email protected] or follow our official Facebook page: Southwestern University PHINMA.