Jared Bahay gears up for stronger year with Ateneo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jared Bahay, the incoming sophomore point guard of the Ateneo Blue Eagles isn’t leaving a single stone unturned in what could be a redemption year for his team in the upcoming UAAP Season 88 in September.

Bahay, the former 2-time Cesafi MVP, Batang Gilas u16 member, and Palarong Pambansa gold medalist had a rough rookie year with the Blue Eagles who finished at the bottom of the standings with four wins and 10 defeats.

The UP Fighting Maroons captured the men’s basketball title in a three-game series against the De La Salle Green Archers.

Amidst the pressure and watchful eyes of critics and fans, Bahay revealed that he and the Blue Eagles have been consistently training right at the end of the season.

“My team and I have been training hard since the end of last season. There are some new additions to the roster, and I believe they’ll be great reinforcements for the upcoming campaign,” Jared Bahay told CDN Digital.

The 5-foot-9 Cebuano standout said that the Blue Eagles just recently returned to the country after an intense training camp held in Madrid, Spain. Bahay said that they’ve trained and had several scrimmages with professional basketball teams in Spain and even had the chance to watch the Real Madrid Basketball Team play and train.

“We just returned from Madrid, where we had an intense training camp. We had the chance to scrimmage against several professional basketball teams and also watched the Real Madrid basketball team train and compete. It was an eye-opening experience and definitely one that helped elevate our game,” said Bahay.

With that in mind, Bahay is optimistic about his second year in the UAAP.

“As you know, training under Coach Tab is no joke, it’s always demanding but incredibly rewarding. With my second year in the UAAP coming up, I’m hopeful that I can help lead our team to a strong finish. I’m looking forward to the new season with both optimism and excitement,” he said.

The starting point guard of the Blue Eagles averaged 11 points a game, three rebounds per game, four assists per game in 12 starts. He has a huge role to fill to lead an Ateneo team filled with Cebuano talents such as fellow sophomore Michael Asoro, Alden Cainglet, Jelo Mar Rota, and Lars Fjellvang, along with former UST standout, Carl Manding who is also a Cebuano.

They will be reinforced by Filipino-Americans Jaden Lazo and Dominic Escobar who were recruited earlier this year, including Kymani Ladi.

