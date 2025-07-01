PRO 7 receives P26 million worth of new equipment from PNP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) received new equipment worth at least P26 million from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday morning, July 1.

During a showcase ceremony held in their headquarters at the Camp Sergio Osmeña Senior in Cebu City, the PRO 7 received new logistical equipment procured by the PNP worth P26,368,341.74 in total. The new equipment are as follows:

222 units of desktop computers

eight tablets

225 units of waistcoat vest with two Level IV plates

seven motorcycles

82 two-way radios

Aside from the above equipment, multiple local government units and private individuals also loaned and/or donated other equipment. These include four pickup trucks, 12 more motorcycles, 30 bicycles, and 28 handheld radios.

PRO 7 Distribution

The new PRO 7 equipment will be distributed in several police stations under their jurisdiction. The recipients are as follows:

Regional Operations Division one tablet

Regional Community Affairs and Development Division one desktop computer

Bohol Police Provincial Office one tablet 55 desktop computers 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates 52 two-way radios six motorcycles

Cebu Police Provincial Office one tablet 65 desktop computers 50 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates six two-way radios one Suzuki LTV (for the Municipality of Liloan) one pickup truck, two motorcycles, and 28 handheld radios (for the Municipality of Medellin)

Cebu City Police Office one tablet 25 desktop computers 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates 13 two-way radios four motorcycles 30 bicycles

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office one tablet 13 desktop computers 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates five two-way radios 4 motorcycles one pickup truck

Mandaue City Police Office one tablet 15 desktop computers 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates six two-way radios three motorcycles one pickup truck

Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 75 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates

Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office one tablet



New equipment for 5-minute response time

PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan revealed that the new PRO 7 equipment will be used to ensure that the five-minute response time directive of the new PNP chief Police General Nicolas Torre III will be met.

“All the equipment — all the computers, radios, and the bulletproof vests — they all came from the Chief PNP. He sent it to us in the PRO 7 so that we can distribute and use them to make the five-minute response time happen that our Chief PNP wants,” Maranan told the media in an interview.

“All those resources will be used to ensure the five-minute response time. The motorcycles, the radios, the four-wheeled vehicles that were donated by the LGUs, the bulletproof vests, all of it will be used for a better and faster service in line with the five-minute response time policy that our PNP Chief wants.” he added.

