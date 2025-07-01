PRO 7 receives P26 million worth of new equipment from PNP
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) received new equipment worth at least P26 million from the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday morning, July 1.
During a showcase ceremony held in their headquarters at the Camp Sergio Osmeña Senior in Cebu City, the PRO 7 received new logistical equipment procured by the PNP worth P26,368,341.74 in total. The new equipment are as follows:
- 222 units of desktop computers
- eight tablets
- 225 units of waistcoat vest with two Level IV plates
- seven motorcycles
- 82 two-way radios
Aside from the above equipment, multiple local government units and private individuals also loaned and/or donated other equipment. These include four pickup trucks, 12 more motorcycles, 30 bicycles, and 28 handheld radios.
PRO 7 Distribution
The new PRO 7 equipment will be distributed in several police stations under their jurisdiction. The recipients are as follows:
- Regional Operations Division
- one tablet
- Regional Community Affairs and Development Division
- one desktop computer
- Bohol Police Provincial Office
- one tablet
- 55 desktop computers
- 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- 52 two-way radios
- six motorcycles
- Cebu Police Provincial Office
- one tablet
- 65 desktop computers
- 50 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- six two-way radios
- one Suzuki LTV (for the Municipality of Liloan)
- one pickup truck, two motorcycles, and 28 handheld radios (for the Municipality of Medellin)
- Cebu City Police Office
- one tablet
- 25 desktop computers
- 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- 13 two-way radios
- four motorcycles
- 30 bicycles
- Lapu-Lapu City Police Office
- one tablet
- 13 desktop computers
- 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- five two-way radios
- 4 motorcycles
- one pickup truck
- Mandaue City Police Office
- one tablet
- 15 desktop computers
- 25 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- six two-way radios
- three motorcycles
- one pickup truck
- Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7
- 75 waistcoat vests with two Level IV plates
- Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office
- one tablet
New equipment for 5-minute response time
PRO 7 Director Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan revealed that the new PRO 7 equipment will be used to ensure that the five-minute response time directive of the new PNP chief Police General Nicolas Torre III will be met.
“All the equipment — all the computers, radios, and the bulletproof vests — they all came from the Chief PNP. He sent it to us in the PRO 7 so that we can distribute and use them to make the five-minute response time happen that our Chief PNP wants,” Maranan told the media in an interview.
“All those resources will be used to ensure the five-minute response time. The motorcycles, the radios, the four-wheeled vehicles that were donated by the LGUs, the bulletproof vests, all of it will be used for a better and faster service in line with the five-minute response time policy that our PNP Chief wants.” he added.
