China bars ex-senator Tolentino from entering its territories

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese government has barred former Sen. Francis Tolentino from entering mainland China, Macao, and Hong Kong — an action he described as a badge of honor for defending Filipino rights in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese foreign ministry made the announcement on Tuesday, noting how a “handful of anti-China politicians” in Manila have made malicious remarks and moves on issues related to China.

“For quite some time, driven by selfish interests, a handful of anti-China politicians in the Philippines have made malicious remarks and moves on issues related to China that are detrimental to China’s interests and China-Philippines relations,” said the Chinese foreign ministry.

China then proceeded to insist that it is “firmly resolved to defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

With this, it has decided to sanction Tolentino, who used to head the Senate’s special panel on maritime and admiralty zones.

“China decides to impose sanctions on former Philippines senator Francis Tolentino for his egregious conduct on China-related issues and prohibit him from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao,” said the foreign ministry.

In his tenure as a senator, Tolentino principally authored two landmark measures: the Maritime Zones Law and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes law.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act specifically sets the limits or extent of the Philippines exclusive economic zone while the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act categorically identified the sea lanes through which both foreign ships and aircraft may only pass through.

Both measures backed the Philippines’ historic Arbitral Award in 2016.

‘I am proud to be Filipino’

For his part, Tolentino said the sanction imposed by China is nothing more than a badge of honor.

In a statement also on Tuesday, the former senator said he acknowledges the sanctions imposed on him by China, emphasizing that it was made after he defended the rights, dignity, and sovereignty of the Filipino people in the West Philippine Sea.

“I have fought – and will continue to fight – for what rightfully belongs to our nation. I stand firmly with the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and our brave fishermen who depend on these waters for their livelihood,” said Francis Tolentino.

“This sanction is a badge of honor and a testament to my unwavering commitment to protect our national interest and our people’s dignity. No foreign power can silence me or weaken my resolve to uphold our sovereignty. I am, and will always be, proud to be a Filipino,” he added.

