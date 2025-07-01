Jonkie Ouano retains Mandaue City Hall dept. heads… for now

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Newly sworn-in Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said that he will retain all current department heads at City Hall—for now.

The mayor explained that if changes are not necessary, there is no reason to make them.

While emphasizing the importance of continuity in government services, he also issued a firm reminder that cooperation with the new administration is expected.

READ:

“Wala man tay ilisan sa mga department heads. Naa lang siguro koy ibutang nga mga key personnel who would directly report to me kay again wala pa man tay relation ani’ng mga existing nga department heads, mauwaw pa siguro sila nako,” Ouano said.

He acknowledged that most department heads were appointed during the previous administration, and some may still feel aligned with the former leadership.

Despite this, he expects all department heads to align with the new administration’s goals and contribute to unified governance. Failure to do so, he warned, may result in disciplinary action in accordance with his authority as chief executive.

“Ako lang sila giingnan, gihangyo nga I hope naa man tay atoang agenda diri, support lang mo. Dili lang ta isabotage or I will be forced to impose penalties as your chief executive,” Jonkie Ouano added.

These remarks were made during the mayor’s initial rounds at City Hall on Tuesday July 1, where he visited various offices to introduce himself and observe their operations.

Among the offices he visited were the City Planning and Development Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Assessor’s Office, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) command center.

During his visits, Ouano reviewed the departments’ operational status and took note of long-standing concerns, including minor repairs and logistical needs.

“Akoa lang sad gireiterate ang gusto nato mahitabo sa atoang administrasyon,” he said.

Jonkie Ouano also observed details such as the lower-than-expected tax collection figures at the City Treasurer’s Office, unclear footage from some of the CDRRMO command center’s CCTV cameras, and space constraints in several offices.

The inspection is part of the new administration’s initiative to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and maintain efficient and responsive public service.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP