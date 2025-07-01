Slain Danao cop awarded Medalya ng Kadakilaan, family gets cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police Patrolman Mark Gomer Ornopia, the slain Danao cop on Tuesday was given the Medalya ng Kadakilaan while his family got cash assistance from top officials of the Philippine National Police.

Ornopia died when he responded to an armed person alarm in Danao City and was subsequently shot in the head by the suspect who earlier barged into a convenience store and grabbed the service firearm of the security guard on duty.

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) Director Police Brigadier General Rederico Maranan confirmed this to the media after officials from the Philippine National Police visited Ornopia’s wake on Tuesday morning, July 1. His wake is held in Tabogon, northern Cebu.

PNP officials, Atty. Rafael Vicente Calinisan, Commissioner, Vice Chairman and Executive Officer of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), Police Major General Constancio Chinayog Jr., Directorate for Personnel and Records Management, and Police Brigadier General Jonas Amparo – Director, PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service all paid their respects to the slain Danao cop and met with his family during Ornopia’s wake in Tabogon, northern Cebu.

“Our Vice Chairman for NAPOLCOM, Atty. Rafael Vicente Calinisan, and a representative from our PNP Chief ,Police Major General Constancio Chinayog Jr., went to our hero’s wake and sent their heartfelt condolences to the family,” Maranan said.

To recap, Ornopia was killed in action after he responded to an armed pursuit in Danao City which got him shot in the face resulting to his death.

The suspect who killed Ornopia, was a 24-year-old jobseeker-turned-homeless man from Negros Occidental, who was also killed after the other responding police retaliated by firing back.

Maranan revealed that Ornopia was given the Medalya ng Kadakilaan for sacrificing his life in the line of duty. Furthermore, the PNP also gave a cash assistance to the family of Ornopia.

“In total, the total cash assistance that our police hero’s family will receive is more than P600,000. That’s for the initial computation, when all is set, it will be P600,000+ benefits. That’s exclusive from our voluntary contributions from all the police from Western Visayas,” Maranan said.

Maranan also mentioned that they have recommended for Ornopia posthumous promotion. Additionally, Ornopia’s son, who is still a toddler, will also receive a scholarship starting from high school all the way to college.

As for Ornopia’s wife, Maranan shared that they are looking into the possibility of designating her as replacement of the slain Danao cop as long as she is qualified to be one.

According to the Napolcom, to become a police officer in the Philippines, you need to pass the NAPOLCOM exam, specifically the PNP Entrance Examination. This exam is for civilians aspiring to join the Philippine National Police (PNP). It tests your abilities in communication, logical and quantitative reasoning, and general knowledge.

Here are the other requirements: 1) Age: Applicant must be between 21 and 30 years old on the day of the examination. 2) Education: Applicant must be a bachelor’s degree holder.

