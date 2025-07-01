Bachmann exits PSC post, proud of PH’s historic sports milestones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Richard “Dickie” Bachmann has officially stepped down as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve for nearly four years.

In a statement issued by the PSC, Bachmann confirmed that he submitted his courtesy resignation a month ago, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for all Cabinet members and agency heads to vacate their posts. He said the decision was made “in good faith, with full respect for the President’s authority and prerogative.”

Bachmann, who assumed the PSC helm in December 2022, highlighted the country’s growing stature in international sports during his tenure. He pointed to several historic milestones, including the Philippines’ strong performance in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, which netted two gold medals from gymnastics star Carlos Yulo. This coincided with the centennial celebration of the country’s participation in the prestigious global event.

He also cited the landmark gold medal win by the Philippine men’s curling team at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China—marking the country’s first-ever gold in any winter multi-sport event.

“Our collective efforts have brought joy, inspiration, and strength to the Filipino people,” Bachmann said.

Under his leadership, the Philippines recorded its best overall finish in the last three decades at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, while continuing to assert its presence in the Southeast Asian Games. Preparations are already underway for this year’s SEA Games in Thailand.

Beyond international competitions, Bachmann emphasized the PSC’s efforts to strengthen grassroots sports. He noted that programs such as Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games have encouraged greater youth participation and talent development. He also underscored inclusive initiatives like the Philippine National Para Games, the Women in Sports movement, the Laro’t Saya community outreach, and the Indigenous Peoples Games.

“We have empowered sports as a tool for inclusivity, recognition, and community development,” he added.

Bachmann also highlighted the PSC’s push to position the Philippines as a world-class sporting destination, citing the successful hosting of global events such as the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships.

More major international events are lined up, including the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship, the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, and the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Junior Championships.

Before stepping down, Bachmann oversaw key reforms at the PSC, including increased budgets for athletes and sports programs, as well as the implementation of policies supporting both grassroots and elite athletes. Infrastructure projects aimed at upgrading training facilities and improving athlete welfare are also in progress.

“I leave the Philippine Sports Commission with a deep sense of fulfillment,” Bachmann said, thanking PSC staff, national athletes, coaches, and stakeholders for their support.

“Together, we have empowered individuals to achieve their dreams.”

On Tuesday, July 1, newly appointed PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio was officially welcomed at the PSC office in Manila, with Bachmann turning over the office.

