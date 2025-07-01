Mayor Ouano vows to fix salary delays for JO, COS workers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano aims to fast-track the release of salaries for Job Order (JO) and Contract of Service (COS) employees, following persistent complaints about delays reportedly stretching up to four months.

On his first official day in office on July 1, Ouano expressed concern over the issue, which was raised by several department heads during his initial meeting Monday afternoon.

The mayor said ensuring timely compensation for government workers—especially JO employees who rely heavily on their wages—will be one of his priorities.

“Atoang gusto nga on time gyud [ang sweldo]; kung madelay man gale, days lang kay kasabot ta sa trabahante pila kabuok pakan-on, naa pay gibayran tubig ug kuryente. So, we will work on it. As soon as possible nato buhaton. Less than a month, ma-on time na nga madawat ang ilang sweldo, especially sa kani nga administration,” said Ouano.

(We really want salaries to be released on time; and if ever there’s a delay, it should only be for a few days because we understand that workers have families to feed and bills for water and electricity to pay. So, we’ll work on this. We’ll address it as soon as possible. Within less than a month, their salaries should already be received on time, especially under this administration.)

According to reports received by the mayor’s office, many JO workers have experienced significant delays in receiving their salaries.

In response, the mayor instructed key departments to investigate the causes of the delays.

He also raised concerns over allegations that the hold-up in processing may be intentional and possibly tied to lending practices that take advantage of unpaid workers, prompting him to call for a deeper probe.

As part of his efforts to address the issue, Ouano personally visited the City Treasurer’s Office on Tuesday morning to inquire about the matter.

Acting City Treasurer Julia Ballesteros, during the visit, clarified that their office processes payroll documents as soon as they are submitted.

However, she admitted that salary releases are sometimes delayed—reportedly up to four months—because the necessary documents are not submitted on time by other offices.

“Wala man [problema] sa ato [treasurer’s office] kay og madawat na nato [ang payroll], ato dayon nang papirmahan sa taas,” said Ballesteros.

(There’s no problem on our part [Treasurer’s Office] because once we receive the payroll, we immediately forward it for approval by higher offices.)

She explained that the Treasurer’s Office relies on the Accounting Office to verify and transmit payroll documents. Without these, they are unable to proceed with salary disbursement.

In light of this, Mayor Ouano said he will meet with the head of the Accounting Office to identify bottlenecks and determine what measures can be implemented to speed up the process.

