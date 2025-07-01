Rep. Chan eyes P600M road widening from Calawisan to Babag II

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Newly installed Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Congressman Junard “Ahong” Chan wants to allocate P600 million for a road widening project from Barangay Calawisan to Babag II.

Chan said this is among his priority projects as he assumes his new post.

He explained that the road in the area was originally intended to be 15 meters wide. However, at present, it only measures about 6 to 7 meters.

“Kana siya, cadastral road man gyud na siya nga 15 meters unta ang gilapdon. Apan sa aktwal, 6-7 meters ra ang gilapdon ana. So naa pata’y 8-9 meters sa atong pagpalapad,” Chan said.

(That’s actually a cadastral road that was supposed to be 15 meters wide. But in reality, it’s only 6 to 7 meters wide. So we still have 8 to 9 meters available for widening.)

Since the lot is government-owned, Chan said the budget would primarily cover the cost of improvements that might be affected during the project’s implementation.

“Dili man sab kaayo dagko ang mga buildings nga maigo and some areas, wala gyuy improvements,” he added.

(The buildings that will be affected aren’t that big, and in some areas, there are no structures at all.)

Chan believes the widening will significantly help ease traffic congestion in the area.

Currently, a drainage project is ongoing in the same area. This was initiated by former Congresswoman and now Mayor Cindi King-Chan.

Chan, however, urged the project contractor to fast-track the work, as some residents have begun complaining about heavy traffic and delays in its completion.

