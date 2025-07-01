Mayor Cindi bans single-use plastics in LGU events, orders tarpaulin recycling

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan immediately issued two memoranda right after she assumed office as the new mayor of the city.

Among the memoranda that she issued was Memorandum No. 001-2025, which implements the measures to minimize the use of single-use plastics in LGU activities.

In her memorandum, Chan said that maintaining a clean city is paramount to sustaining the city’s standing as a world-class tourism destination.

Due to this, Chan wants to strengthen its efforts to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste, especially single-use plastic water bottles and plastics, which comprise the majority of the waste and are frequently dumped in the city’s drainage systems and coastal waste.

“Since local governments are given the gargantuan task of environmental protection, it is only proper that LGU employees spearhead efforts to minimize the use of single-use plastics,” Chan said in its memorandum.

In this regard, Chan urged government employees of Lapu-Lapu City to bring and use reusable water bottles, food containers, and utensils.

The department heads were also urged to use paper-based food containers and utensils for packed meals during LGU activities.

Food vendors within the Lapu-Lapu City Hall were also directed to refrain from using single-use plastics as packaging on their food packs.

Aside from this, Chan also issues another memorandum which orders the recycling of promotional tarpaulins that were installed in center islands, street posts, skywalks, city hall lobby, and other designated posting areas after they were removed.

She also directed the General Service Office and the Clean and Green Office to turn them over to the Manpower Development Office to repurpose and recycle them into bags.

