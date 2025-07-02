CCMC: Mayor Archival to review P700M contract with Dakay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. wants answers before construction resumes at the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Archival said he intended to review the recently awarded P700-million contract to ensure that the city was getting what it paid for.

“What I want to know now is: what exactly does the P700 million cover?” Archival said in an interview on July 1. “I’m worried that when they deliver what’s in the contract, the hospital still won’t be finished. Then we’ll be forced to add more budget again.”

The contract in question, awarded to Dakay Construction and Development Corp. just three days before Archival assumed office, covers Phase 5 of the CCMC reconstruction, including completion of the third floor and construction of the fourth and fifth floors of the 10-story hospital.

It was signed under former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, with a target completion of 240 calendar days, or roughly eight months.

While Archival welcomed the signing as a step toward completing the city’s long-stalled flagship public hospital, he noted the need for full transparency in the project’s scope.

“Ang akong tan-awon gyud karon is unsay sulod sa kontrata. Kay basin inig abot sa panahon, ang P700 million nga delivery dili pa gihapon makakompleto. That will be another problem,” he said.

(What I will see now is what is inside the contract. Because when the time comes, the P700 million delivery won’t still be completed. That will be another problem.)

Calls for accountability

Archival said he would want to sit down with both the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and Dakay Construction to discuss the contract terms and present them clearly to the public.

“Dapat makasabot ang katawhan. If this won’t complete the hospital, pila pa man ang kuwang? That’s what we need to know now,” he said.

(This should be understood by the people. If this won’t complete the hospital, how much would be needed? That’s what we need to know now.)

He added that transparency in public infrastructure projects would be non-negotiable, especially for a hospital that had seen repeated delays and funding controversies over the past decade.

“This is something I promised during the campaign—to finish the CCMC. That’s why it’s important to first understand what’s included in this P700 million,” Archival said.

Garcia: “We couldn’t afford more delays”

In his end-of-term interview on June 30, former Mayor Garcia said he made the decision to award the contract days before stepping down to avoid further delays in the hospital’s construction.

“In my short one-year term, I made it a priority to push the CCMC forward. At least the third to seventh floors can now be completed. It’s up to the next administration to continue the rest,” Garcia said.

Garcia previously explained that the P700-million funding came from savings left over from the earlier P1-billion contract awarded to M.E. Sicat Construction in 2021, terminated in 2022 due to non-performance.

City officials estimate the ongoing phase will cover major medical facilities, including operating and delivery rooms on the fourth floor and intensive care units (ICUs) on the fifth.

CCMC: A long history of delays

Originally damaged during the 2013 Bohol-Cebu earthquake, the CCMC was slated for complete reconstruction by 2015.

But nearly a decade later, the hospital still only occupies its first three floors, offering outpatient and limited inpatient services.

The project has been marred by contract issues, stalled works, and missing documentation. In August 2024, the City Council raised red flags when Dakay Construction was reportedly seen mobilizing onsite despite the absence of a signed contract, triggering confusion during an executive session with city engineers and project officials.

Archival said such episodes underlined why strict monitoring and clear deliverables would be needed moving forward.

“We cannot afford another incomplete hospital. Ang importante gyud (what’s important), let’s be clear with the public: What is being done, how much does it cost, and will it get the job done?” he said.

Even with Phase 5 now funded and contractually underway, CCMC’s full completion remains uncertain. Floors 6 to 10, initially targeted for completion through private donations, have yet to secure updated funding.

Former Mayor Michael Rama previously claimed close to P1 billion in pledges from local and foreign donors, to be managed through the Cebu Medical Society (CMS). However, only around P205 million has been collected, and none of it has been disbursed due to the pending finalization of a trust agreement.

Garcia, in his final weeks, encouraged donors to withdraw their CMS pledges and instead channel funds directly to the City Treasurer’s Office to ensure government accountability.

