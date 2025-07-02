Taxi driver found dead with gunshot wounds in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver was found dead at a vacant lot in Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City today, July 2.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office information officer, the still unidentified driver was shot dead as he was found with gunshot wounds.



Torres also said that they were looking at robbery as a possible motive in the killing since the driver’s wallet and cellphone were missing inside his cab.

“Possible ni nahitabo mga alas 2 sa kaadlawon kay ang mga residente dinhi nakadungog og buto-buto apan wa lang nila panumbalinga kay wa may nialarma, wa may nitawag sa police. Dunay nakalabay didto mga alas 6 na,” Torres said.

(This happened possibly at past 2 a.m. today because the residents here heard gunshots but they ignored it because there was no alarm and no one called the police. Then at past 6 a.m., somebody passed that area (and found the cab with the dead driver).)

Torres said that there were no CCTVs in the area where the taxi driver was found dead.

He said they were backtracking the route of the driver and looking for CCTVs or security cameras that might have captured the killer or killers and perhaps identify them.

As of this posting, members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) have cordoned off the area and were processing the crime scene.

