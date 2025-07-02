cdn mobile

Taxi driver found dead with gunshot wounds in Lapu-Lapu City

Robbery possible motive in the killing, Lapu-Lapu police says

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 02,2025 - 08:20 AM

taxi driver lapu-lapu

Scene of the Crime Operatives of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office process the crime scene in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City where a taxi driver was found dead inside his cab with gunshot wounds. | contributed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver was found dead at a vacant lot in Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City today, July 2.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office information officer, the still unidentified driver was shot dead as he was found with gunshot wounds.

READ: Cop, robber dead in QC robbery-shootout

Torres also said that they were looking at robbery as a possible motive in the killing since the driver’s wallet and cellphone were missing inside his cab.

“Possible ni nahitabo mga alas 2 sa kaadlawon kay ang mga residente dinhi nakadungog og buto-buto apan wa lang nila panumbalinga kay wa may nialarma, wa may nitawag sa police. Dunay nakalabay didto mga alas 6 na,” Torres said.

(This happened possibly at past 2 a.m. today because the residents here heard gunshots but they ignored it because there was no alarm and no one called the police. Then at past 6 a.m., somebody passed that area (and found the cab with the dead driver).)

READ: Ordeniza murder suspect seeks forgiveness after Cebu City shooting

Torres said that there were no CCTVs in the area where the taxi driver was found dead.

He said they were backtracking the route of the driver and looking for CCTVs or security cameras that might have captured the killer or killers and perhaps identify them.

As of this posting, members of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) have cordoned off the area and were processing the crime scene. 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: lapu-lapu, Punta Engano, shot, taxi driver
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.