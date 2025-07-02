Cebu governor Pam Baricuatro vows no partisan politics

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 02,2025 - 09:49 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has assured mayors here that she will veer away from partisan politics.

Speaking during her inauguration on Tuesday, July 1, Baricuatro assured mayors and other local officials that her administration will focus on competence, not political colors.

“Competence, not color, will be the foundation of our public service,” she said. “We will recognize those who have served well and invite everyone—regardless of political affiliation—to help shape this new chapter for Cebu.”

Baricuatro also echoed this sentiment when referring to her administration’s relationship with the national government, saying they aim to build a “colorless government.”

Tuesday’s inauguration also served as her official oath-taking ceremony, held in the presence of national dignitaries, business leaders, members of the Provincial Board, city and municipal mayors, councilors, and barangay officials from across Cebu.

Among the notable personalities present were her political allies from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban), including Senator Rodante Marcoleta, former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco also attended the ceremony, along with other members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

Mayors from several key cities and municipalities joined the event, such as Marjorie Perales (Toledo City), Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas (Talisay City), Ramon “Nito” Durano III (Danao City), Valdemar Chiong (Naga City), and Rajiv Enad (Minglanilla).

Baricuatro, a former flight attendant and philanthropist, defeated former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during the May 12 gubernatorial race. This is her first stint into politics.

