Lasa Pilipinas at Quest Hotel’s Puso: Celebration of flavors, flair, and Filipino pride

As part of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, Lasa Pilipinas at Quest Hotel’s Puso Bistro & Bar brought guests a delicious and meaningful journey across the Philippines.

Held over two days from June 27 to 28, 2025, the event showcased beloved regional dishes from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, celebrating Filipino food, identity, creativity, and community.

Lasa Pilipinas celebrated culture, cuisine, and creativity in one vibrant gathering. It was a reminder that food always brings us home, and that this gathering begins not only with flavors, but also with Filipino flair. As this spirit of celebration continued throughout the weekend, it honored the Philippines’ culinary traditions, the passion of local chefs and farmers, and the deep stories behind every dish.

Guests were invited to savour the warmth of Filipino hospitality and the lively energy of Cebuano creativity, all coming together through the universal joy of food.

Flavors from the Islands

The event’s highlight was a thoughtfully curated menu that brought together authentic dishes from various regions across the Philippines, each capturing the distinct character of its place of origin. From Mindanao, the rich and aromatic Beef Kulma, an heirloom Tausug dish, stood out with its spiced coconut milk base, infused with cloves and peanuts.

Representing the Visayas, the sweet and garlicky Chorizo de Cebu delivered bold Cebuano flavours. At the same time, Pork Humba, another Visayan favourite, offered tender pork belly simmered in soy sauce, vinegar, and fermented black beans for a comforting, familiar taste. Guests also enjoyed Tinunuang Monggos, a hearty mung bean stew slowly cooked with coconut milk and leafy greens, a staple in many Visayan homes. Balbacua, a long-braised oxtail stew from the southern Philippines, completed the line-up. It is known for its gelatinous texture and deeply savoury profile developed over hours of careful cooking.

While the buffet featured other beloved Filipino classics, these dishes gave diners a taste of the country’s rich and diverse culinary heritage.

The Baklay Collection

The “Baklay” collection by Cebuano designer Mikhail Achas was a striking feature of Lasa Pilipinas, adding a contemporary layer to the event.

Inspired by Filipino heritage and reimagined through the lens of streetwear, the collection reflected the evolving expression of culture in everyday life. The garments combined craftsmanship and urban design, showing that tradition can be honored and innovated. The fashion showcase complemented the culinary spread, illustrating how identity can be celebrated through multiple creative forms, from the plate to the runway.