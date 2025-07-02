Cebu province to beef up hospital manpower immediately

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The new administration at the Capitol aims to beef up the province’s healthcare system before July ends.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro made this promise during her Inauguration Ceremony last Tuesday, July 1.

In her speech, the newly installed governor ordered the provincial government to hire additional manpower for hospitals within this month.

“I have directed our team to urgently review our current manpower and begin hiring where needed before the month ends. We will ensure immediate improvements in facilities, equipment, and the steady supplies of medicines,” said Baricuatro.

During Tuesday’s event, she revealed her priority programs, with addressing and improving Cebu province’s healthcare at the top.

“Dili dapat mahutdan og tambal ang atong mga ospital. Dili angay kuwangon sa mga doktor ug nars,” Baricuatro said.

(Our hospitals should never run out of medication. They should not suffer shortage of doctors and nurses.)

On top of hiring more healthcare workers, they also planned to open up more Rural Health Unit (RHU), starting at the town of Compostela in northern Cebu.

“We will build more, and wait until we showcase our next project for our district hospitals,” added Baricuatro.

They will also roll out mobile clinics and kitchens, particularly in far-flung barangays.

Prioritizing healthcare has been Baricuatro’s core platform during the gubernatorial race.

When she took the helm of the Capitol on Monday, June 30, she ordered the immediate release of an initial funding of P5 million to each of the 16 provincial and district hospitals to improve its capacity.

“We have also started meaningful conversations with health organizations who have expressed their commitment to partner with us in our promise to deliver the best healthcare services to all Cebuanos,” Baricuatro said.

