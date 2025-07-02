The Great Health Fest 2025: A massive leap forward by Watsons to promote healthier living in Cebu

This year, the Watsons Great Health Fest 2025 finally made its way to Cebu, and it’s not just a pop-up event, it’s a full-blown wellness movement.

Whether you’re in Metro Manila, the heart of Cebu, or anywhere in between, Watsons wants you to know: living well doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. You just need the right partner.

Held at the iconic SM Seaside Cebu from June 30 to July 6, the event is part of a four-city tour that previously touched down in Mall of Asia, North EDSA, and Pampanga. But here in Cebu, it’s different.

A Bigger, Better Push Toward a Healthier Philippines

According to Ms. Joweeh Liao, Director of Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development of Watsons, this leg is more than just the final stop — it’s a clear message: “We thrive in Cebu. We have at least 66 stores around the province alone, and we are looking to expand to neighboring provinces.” With that, Watsons reinforces its commitment to helping Filipinos outside Luzon build healthier lives.

At its core, the Great Health Fest is about making health more accessible, approachable, and even enjoyable. From up to 80% off on health essentials to ₱1 million worth of prizes and free health consultations, this celebration is all about shifting mindsets. “We want to spark healthy conversations,” Liao shared. “Watsons isn’t just a beauty brand. We want to lead the wellness space by empowering everyday people to take charge of their health.”

Over 40 brands have joined the wellness cause: Unilab, RiteMed, Ceelin, Myra, Galderma, NutriXpert, and more. Even Watsons’ own generics and supplements are taking the spotlight. “The approach is wellness inside and out…that’s why we have offers for both adults and kids, so families can take part in a holistic health journey,” she added.

Choosing SM Seaside Cebu as the venue was a calculated move. With four Watsons stores inside the mall alone, the relationship between the retailer and the Cebuano community runs deep. Liao added, “We chose Seaside not just for its size, but for its reach. We’re hoping to tap neighboring municipalities and give more people access to this kind of event.”

Cebu Fuels Watsons’ Expansion Vision

Cebu is definitely fuelling a bigger expansion plan that Watsons has carefully been rolling out. The company continues to open around 80 new stores annually across the Philippines, with the VisMin region playing a key role.

The recent openings in Tabunok (Cebu), Kalibo (Aklan), and Tubigon (Bohol) are early signs of that momentum. “Our growth here shows how much Cebuanos support health and wellness,” Liao shared. And this is just the beginning.

The success of this year’s Health Fest proves that Cebu has the community, the foot traffic, and the appetite for more health-driven initiatives.Looking ahead, Watsons already has something brewing: Alagang Pangkalusugan, a campaign that provides free consultations and free medicine, all designed to continue spreading awareness about proactive healthcare.

“We have a team dedicated to dreaming up new ways to keep this movement alive,” Liao said. “We want to keep innovating, not just in products, but in how we engage and educate communities.”

Watsons isn’t just moving products but shifting perspectives. By growing its footprint in places like Cebu and anchoring events that bring health and wellness to the forefront, the brand is slowly but surely positioning itself as more than just a pharmacy or beauty store. It’s becoming a wellness ally.

At the end of the day, the 2025 Health Fest is a proof point that wellness is for everyone. Whether you’re in Metro Manila, the heart of Cebu, or anywhere in between, Watsons wants you to know: living well doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. You just need the right partner.

Visit the Great Health Fest in the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside Cebu, and exclusive discounts, free gifts, and tailored perks await. If you’re already a Watsons Club Member, you’re in for even more treats. And if you’re not yet a member, this year’s Great Health Fest is a perfect time to sign up.