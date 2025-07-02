Torre eyes review of procedures, gears after 2 cops die in PNP ops

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief General Nicolas Torre III is considering reviewing the PNP’s standard operating procedures and equipment after two police officers were killed while in the line of duty.

Torre said this in an interview with reporters in Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Tuesday, after visiting the wake of Patrolman Harwin Curtney Baggay, who was gunned down by a robber in Barangay Commonwealth early Monday morning.

“We are going to review our procedures, our equipment, and whether it will help to have additional armoring for our personnel,” the PNP chief said.

“It’s not even a consolation that his killer was killed. We are saddened, but we celebrate his heroism. Truly, that is a life offered in service of others,” Torre stressed.

After Baggay was shot, he and his partner officer, Pat. Robert Gregorio, managed to fire back and kill the gunman.

The PNP chief also cited the killing of Pat. Mark Ornopia Sr., who was shot dead after pursuing a homeless man who was attempting to flee after snatching the service firearm of a security guard in Danao City, Cebu last Friday.

Torre also said, in response, the police will intensify its anti-illegal firearms campaign.

During his visit, the PNP chief awarded Baggay with a posthumous Medalya ng Kadakilaan (Heroism Medal) and gave the patrolman’s parents over P340,000 in financial assistance from the Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund.

Further, Torre awarded Gregorio with the Medalya ng Kagalingan (Medal of Merit).

According to the PNP chief, spot promotions for the two officers will be processed, but he stressed: “There is no question that they deserve it.”

