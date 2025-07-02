‘No Appointment, No Work’: Archival enforces rule in Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you don’t have an appointment, don’t show up for work.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has officially enforced a “No Appointment, No Work” policy at City Hall, prohibiting all casual and project-based workers without approved appointments from reporting to work starting July 1, 2025.

In a memorandum dated June 30 and circulated on Monday, Archival directed all department heads and administrative officers to bar unappointed personnel from accessing city offices, including computers and official files.

“All casual and project-based personnel with no appointments should not be allowed to report for work,” the mayor’s Memo No. 2025-0001 stated. “This is in strict adherence to the ‘No Appointment, No Work’ policy of the Cebu City Government.”

The directive cited Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions, which states that individuals made to assume office without an official appointment shall not have their services credited and their salaries will become the “personal liability” of the person who authorized them.

This comes amid a sweeping review of city government personnel and finances, with his administration projecting a P2 billion to P3 billion budget shortfall in 2025.

‘Department heads will be liable’

In an interview on Wednesday, July 2, Henry Tomalabcad, head of the Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), confirmed the mayor’s memorandum.

He emphasized its legal implications for department heads.

“Naay memo gikan ni Mayor nga likayan ang casual ug JO nga mosulod kung walay appointment kay ang department head na ang manubag sa ilang sweldo,” Tomalabcad said.

(The Mayor has issued a memo to prohibit casuals and JOs who are without appointments from reporting for work, otherwise they will have to pay for their salaries.)

Hiring freeze and phased contract renewals

Archival revealed on his first official day in office that the city is facing a serious financial deficit, prompting a hiring freeze and selective employee renewals.

“Daghan kaayong gusto magpa-renew, pero akong giistoryahan tagsa-tagsa nga for the meantime, naa koy gitan-aw nga report nga deficit ta og mga P2 billion to P3 billion karon,” Archival said in an interview on July 1.

(There are a lot of them who wanted to be renewed, but I told them that for the meantime, I am looking at a reported deficit of P2 billion to P3 billion.)

He added that from July 1 to July 5, his administration would assess the city’s “financial health,” prioritizing only essential services like waste management, healthcare, and daycare operations.

1,400 casuals renewed, JO workers under review

According to Tomalabcad, around 1,400 casual employees have already been renewed based on a list endorsed by the mayor. Cebu City Hall has more than 8,500 personnel, including regular, casual, and job order (JO) workers.

He clarified that for now, only casual employees are being considered for renewal. JO workers must submit project proposals endorsed by their respective departments for approval by the mayor before they can be considered for reappointment.

“Ang sabot namo ni Mayor, dili mi mudawat og laing endorsement or application. Kinahanglan gikan gyud sa mayor, ug ang chief of staff ra ang mudala sa mga dokumento diri sa HR,” Tomalabcad added.

(I and the mayor agreed that we will not accept new endorsements or applications for now. All these should be endorsed to the mayor and documents should only be processed by the HR.)

Special consideration for long-serving casuals

Tomalabcad also said they are pushing for the retention of casual employees who have served for 13 years, just short of the 15-year requirement to qualify for the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) retirement benefits.

“Gihangyo namo sa mayor nga taga-an sila og humanitarian consideration, aron makakompleto sila og 15 years,” he said.

(We have asked the mayor to give them humanitarian consideration, for them to reach 15 years.)

Archival has yet to confirm this request, but Tomalabcad said the mayor responded positively.

Tomalabcad assured that frontline health workers, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and other staff at the Cebu City Medical Center and City Health Department, are unaffected by the freeze.

“Safe ra na sila. Wala hilabti ang critical personnel,” he said.

(They are safe. Critical personnel will not be touched.)

No confirmation yet on ghost employees

As the transition continues, Archival was asked whether ghost employees had been discovered within City Hall. He declined to provide a definitive answer.

“I cannot say that right now. There might be, but dili ko muingon nga naa, kay wala pa man nahibaw-i (but I could not say that there is because this had not been confirmed),” he said.

Despite the strict policy, Archival had earlier said all City Hall employees will be retained for up to three months while his team reviews the city’s workforce and spending patterns.

Former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia previously estimated that City Hall had around 7,000 workers: 2,000 regulars, 3,000 casuals, and 2,000 JO workers.

He earlier urged Archival to retain long-serving personnel to preserve institutional knowledge and avoid service disruptions caused by a new and inexperienced workforce.

