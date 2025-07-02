BE Uptown Park: The city’s next eco-icon in modern luxury living

BE Residences unveiled an exclusive first look at its newest project—BE Uptown Park—on Juana Osmeña Street, Capitol Site, Cebu City, through the launch of its elegant showroom at Mabuhay Tower, Cebu Business Park, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Sitting on a 3,046-square-meter lot, this premium high-rise is envisioned to offer a lifestyle that goes beyond expectations—an address where urban convenience meets mindful living.

Dubbed the city’s next eco-icon, BE Uptown Park is “designed not merely as a residence but as a sanctuary,” signaling a bold shift toward intentional, elevated living. It’s a vision of modern luxury that goes beyond aesthetics—centered instead on wellness, sustainability, and space to breathe.

“Luxury is not just about brands,” said BE Group Chief Operations Officer Nova Noval. “It’s about comfort”—a principle that BE Uptown Park brings to life in every detail for its future homeowners.

At the showroom, visitors can envision the future of luxury in the heart of Cebu City as they explore a scaled replica of the tower—featuring studio units, one-bedroom suites, patio suites, and the crown jewel of the property: a stunning penthouse sky villa.

The 1-bedroom suite model unit is a 47.55 sqm expression of refined urban living—where minimalist design meets quiet sophistication. With its open layout, soft-toned interiors, and seamless natural light, the space evokes effortless elegance and calm. Designed for those who value both beauty and purpose, it allows discerning buyers and investors to imagine a lifestyle shaped by comfort, style, and intention.

The studio unit, on the other hand, demonstrates how smart design can elevate compact living. It features all essential areas—a well-planned kitchen, a cozy sleeping nook, and a functional lounge and bath—making it perfect for individuals embracing the rhythm of the modern metropolitan lifestyle. It’s a space that proves living well doesn’t mean living large—it means living smart.

The showroom unveiling was graced by the Benedicto family, led by matriarch Helena Benedicto. be Uptown Park is the BE Group’s landmark entry into the luxury segment—and is notably the first high-end residential project wholly owned by a Cebu-based developer.

This ₱4.5 billion twin-tower venture will rise 25 and 20 stories above a three-level commercial podium designed to complement the lifestyle aspirations of its future residents. The development dedicates three levels to thoughtfully curated retail and reserves nearly two-thirds of its footprint for lush, green spaces, creating a seamless blend of nature, sophistication, and everyday ease.

The development will also mark the much-anticipated return of the Marriott Group to Cebu City, as BE Uptown Park becomes home to AC Hotels by Marriott—further elevating its promise of globally inspired, locally grounded luxury.

