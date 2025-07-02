Philippines versus Japan in Fist of Fury 8 boxing card

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After June 28’s highly-entertaining boxing event, another big boxing card is set to treat Cebuano boxing fans.

Lorenzo “Chao” Sy of the Chao Sy International Boxing Promotions is cooking a more explosive card on August 16, at the SM Seaside City Cebu dubbed as “Fist of Fury VIII: Philippines vs. Japan”.

Fist of Fury 8 will feature Japanese fighters testing the mettle of Filipino and Cebu-based boxers.

Headlining the card is undefeated local fighter, Junibert Bantay of Chao Sy Boxing Stable, who will go toe-to-toe with Japanese slugger Haruki Miyamoto for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Youth Super Featherweight title.

READ:

“This will be a good fight, since both are undefeated. The Japanese boxer is one of their rising prospects—tall, aggressive, and technically sound,” said the veteran promoter.

Bantay, 25, holds an unblemished record of 8 wins with 1 knockout. Miyamoto, 23, stands 5-foot-10 and also made an impressive start to his professional career, knocking out both of his first two opponents.

Aside from the Bantay-Miyamoto title clash, two Japanese amateur boxers will also battle it out against quality Cebuano amateurs in the Fist of Fury 8 card.

Adding excitement to the event is John Kevin Jimenez, one of Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s standouts, who will challenge veteran Jeven Villaciete for the Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) minimumweight title in his comeback fight.

“We’re still negotiating a few more entertaining bouts. Fans definitely won’t regret coming to this event,” Sy said.

Last Saturday, during the seventh edition of the Fist of Fury series under Chao Sy International Promotions, Dave “The Hunter” Peñalosa, the son of two-time world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa, captured the WBF Silver lightweight title via unanimous decision against Chinese fighter Weiyi Jiang in a highly-entertaining eight-rounder showdown.

However, another Chao Sy boxer, Vicente Unidos, suffered his first professional loss after dropping a close split decision in the undercard to another Chinese opponent, Tuohatasen Sailibieke in a slugfest.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP