Tagacanao hints at August fight in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten world-rated boxer and accomplished long-distance runner Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao is set to return to the ring this August in a major fight card in Bohol.

The 26-year-old pride of Carcar, Cebu, told CDN Digital that he will be featured in an event promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. The date and venue are yet to be announced.

Currently ranked No. 14 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior bantamweight division, Tagacanao last fought on June 6 in Kumong Bol-Anon 21 in Tagbilaran City, where he delivered a dominant second-round technical knockout (TKO) over Jaysever Abcede in an eight-round non-title bout.

The victory marked Tagacanao’s ninth knockout win and extended his undefeated streak to 11 since turning pro in 2022 under the Villamor Boxing Gym, closely supervised by his trainer and veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor.

WBA RANKINGS

Now under the banner of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, Tagacanao continues to rise in the WBA rankings, having previously held a WBA regional title in 2024.

While his opponent for August has yet to be announced, Tagacanao has already begun training at the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

He is preparing alongside stablemate Christian Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs), who is scheduled to face former world champion Vic Saludar in an IBF world title eliminator on July 25 in South Korea.

Outside the ring, Tagacanao is also making waves in distance running. Earlier this year, he claimed top finishes in a 50-kilometer ultramarathon and a sub-1-hour 10K race, showcasing his elite conditioning and athletic versatility.

