Hacking attack in Asturias: Uncle kills 18-year-old nephew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 46-year-old uncle in Asturias town, northern Cebu landed in jail after allegedly hacking to death his own nephew, and injuring two minors.

The hacking attack in Asturias occurred around 4:35 a.m. in Barangay Owak, police said. Investigators are currently eyeing jealousy as the possible motive.

The suspect, identified as George Goc-ong Batomalaque was arrested during a manhunt operation conducted by the Asturias Police Station.

He was found in Barangay Vito, Balamban town, after surrendering to Councilor Oliver Demecillo.

READ:

The victims happened to be his nephews and niece, namely Kyle Padilla, 18; Gerald Steven Apduhan, 10; and Princess Apduhan, 8.

Batomalaque was the husband of their biological aunt.

All three were rushed to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center due to the severe wounds they sustained. But physicians declared Padilla dead on arrival.

The two minor children remain in critical condition.

Based on the investigation by Asturias Police Station, the victims were sleeping in their room when the suspect suddenly barged in and suddenly attacked them using a sharp bolo measuring about 12 inches long.

Despite her injuries, Princess managed to get up and seek help from neighbors.

The suspect fled the scene immediately, while neighbors called the police and the Asturias Emergency Response Team.

The victims of the hacking attack in Asturias were initially rushed to the Balamban Provincial Hospital but later transferred to VSMMC in Cebu City.

Princess sustained a hack wound on her forehead, while Gerald Steven suffered injuries to the back of his head and other parts of his body.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Bendie Nuñez, the investigator from Asturias Police Station, said the suspect was allegedly jealous of Kyle, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, even though Kyle is her nephew, the son of his wife’s sibling.

Further investigation revealed that the victims’ father had a long-standing feud with the suspect, which may have prompted the latter to take out his anger on the children.

“The suspect suspected the 18-year-old of having a relationship with his wife. You see, it was the wife who was taking care of the children because their mother, who is her sister, had to undergo surgery in the city,” said Nuñez in Cebuano.

The suspect is now detained at the Asturias Police Station and will face charges of murder and frustrated murder. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP