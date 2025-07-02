Ian Abne ascends to No. 5 in IBF minimumweight rankings
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ian “Assassin” Abne, one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s rising stars, continues his steady climb in the world boxing rankings, reaching No. 5 in the latest International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight list.
The 26-year-old Abne has moved up three spots this year despite not fighting since December 2024.
His surge can be attributed to his dominant performance late last year, where he captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) South minimumweight title with a unanimous decision win over China’s Jin Ping Yang in Cebu.
Ian Abne was ranked No. 13 in December, climbed to No. 10 in January, reached No. 8 in April, and now sits at No. 5, putting him within striking distance of a world title eliminator.
He currently ranks ahead of notable Japanese prospects Ryusei Matsumoto (No. 6) and Yuni Takada (No. 7).
Meanwhile, fellow Filipinos Vic Saludar (No. 4) and Christian Balunan (No. 3) are set to face each other in an IBF world title eliminator in South Korea later this month.
With his rapid rise, Ian Abne is closing in on a similar opportunity and is considered one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s top prospects for a world title shot.
Abne holds an undefeated record of 12 wins (4 by knockout) and one draw. He is also the younger brother of April Jay Abne, another standout from the ARQ camp.
