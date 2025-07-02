Cebu City to give free night bus rides for IT Park workers soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Free night bus rides to IT Park will soon be enjoyed by graveyard-shift workers here, especially those in the BPO sector.

This comes after the city government prepares to roll out a nighttime transport program aimed at providing a safer and more convenient commuting for the BPO sector.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. confirmed that while the official launch date has yet to be finalized, the city is already conducting route tests as part of its commitment to support night-shift employees.

READ:

“Sa tinuod lang, ang dry-run wala pa jud nagkuha ug pasahero. Ni-kuha lang ta gikan Labangon unya hantod asa ang stops, so mao na gikuha ang time and motions. Kung ready nata… I think that’s the time,” Archival said in an interview on Wednesday, July 2.

Unofficially, the proposed routes will originate from Bulacao, Labangon, and Mabolo, with IT Park as the central drop-off point. IT Park is home to one of Cebu City’s largest concentrations of BPO companies and night shift workers.

In a Facebook post on July 1, Archival highlighted the program as part of a broader campaign promise to improve transportation for the city’s night workforce.

“Today, we begin upholding that promise, starting with our night-shift workers — the quiet force that keeps our economy moving while the city sleeps,” he wrote.

“We’re proud to announce that the Cebu City Government will sponsor free bus rides to IT Park for night-shift employees. This initiative ensures a safer, more convenient, and more comfortable commute for our hardworking night workers,” Archival added, acknowledging the role of Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña in shaping the initiative.

Vice Mayor Osmeña, who is leading the technical planning, explained that the system will be commuter-designed and data-driven. During his earlier consultation with BPO stakeholders, Osmeña proposed a subscription-based bus system tailored to workers’ locations and schedules.

“We’ll tell the agents, ‘Look, we can put on your screen an electronic map of the city. You put a dot where you live. That dot opens a file in the GIS system. You indicate what time you have to go to work and what time you’re coming home,’” he explained.

With these data inputs, the city will map out optimized routes and schedules that align with workers’ needs. Osmeña emphasized that even the locations of pick-up points and departure times will be shaped by the commuters themselves.

“This will probably be the only system in the world designed by the customer, by the rider themselves, down to where the bus stop will be,” he said. “It will run smoothly, conveniently, and fast.”

The city plans to pilot the project with four buses during a dry run. There will be no fare collection during the initial phase.

“Initially, we will not charge because we know the first trip is all screwed up. But everyone expects that. Pasensya na lang, it’s new. We’ll try it one time,” Osmeña said.

Eventually, the city will transition to a subscription model where workers pay in advance and board the buses without the need for tickets or on-the-spot payment.

“Once they’ve assigned passengers to the buses, collection of fees will just be by subscription. You don’t have to have somebody taking tickets or getting payments. Just board the bus,” Osmeña said.

He added that private sector support will be tapped to jumpstart the program, with plans to ask local businessmen to fund the initial fleet.

“I will ask the private sector—a few businessmen—to buy four buses. We’ll give you the route. Then we’ll see if we can make a financial plan that pays for itself,” he said.

The free night bus rides initiative is part of the Archival administration’s early efforts to reform Cebu City’s public transportation system and respond to long-standing calls for safer, more reliable, and affordable mobility options for workers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP