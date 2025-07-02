Gov. Baricuatro pledges expanded job opportunities, skills training in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro has pledged to address unemployment in Cebu by expanding job opportunities and investing in skills training for the province’s youth and workforce, despite persistent economic challenges.

During her inauguration on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the new Capitol administration announced that aside from healthcare, it will prioritize labor and employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

With the theme “Bag-ong Sugbo: Governed by Purpose, Grounded in Service,” Baricuatro emphasized the need to invest in training and development to prepare Cebuanos for the demands of the modern job market.

“To our youth, we will invest in training and upskilling in Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM), as well as in vocational programs,” she said.

“We are also exploring scholarships in healthcare-related fields to ensure a continuous stream of dedicated professionals serving our hospitals and clinics,” she added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is actively collaborating with local industries and educational institutions to align training programs with actual labor market needs. The goal is to create meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities for Cebuanos across all municipalities.

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, Baricuatro remains confident that these targeted efforts will bring lasting improvements in employment and economic growth.

“Our administration is governed by purpose, grounded in service, and committed to uplifting the lives of every Sugboanon,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP