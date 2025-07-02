Uncollected infectious waste piles up for over a year at Mandaue hospital

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Infectious waste has been piling up in the storage area located at the back of the Mandaue City Hospital (MCH) building.

According to reports, this medical waste has not been collected for over a year.

However, the waste has already been treated and disinfected. When it accumulates beyond capacity, it is transferred to another storage facility at the former North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

MCH Hospital Administrator Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes stated that they have been waiting for the waste to be collected, but the hauling has been delayed due to the service provider’s pending permits and licenses.

The delay reportedly stems from the transition to a new service provider, which has yet to secure the necessary licenses for collecting and transporting hazardous waste.

Dargantes said the new hauler is scheduled to begin operations next week.

She assured the public that the hazardous waste has been properly treated and disinfected to minimize health risks.

“Gidisinfect prior gibutang sa likod then atoa sad gibutang sa yellow plastics just to madesignate sila, makita sa mga tawo nga infectious,” said Dargantes.

(It was disinfected before being placed at the back, and we also put it in yellow plastic bags to designate it properly so people can see that it’s infectious.)

The undisposed medical waste was seen by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano during his visit to the hospital on Wednesday, July 2, as part of his inspection of the facility’s condition and operations.

Ouano assured the public that he would immediately follow up with the service provider to determine when the waste could be collected.

“Atoa ng ipafollow-up kanus-a gyud ni nila mapick-up ning medical waste dinhi sa hospital ug didto sa Northbus located in Brgy. Subangdaku. Daghan sad baya balay didto dapita,” said Ouano.

(We will follow up on when they can finally pick up the medical waste here at the hospital and at the North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku. There are also a lot of houses in that area.)

Ouano’s visit was part of his ongoing rounds to various city departments and offices to personally assess their operations and concerns.

One of his administration’s top priorities is the construction of a new, modern city hospital.

However, recognizing that this will take time, Ouano said the city will first focus on addressing the hospital’s immediate needs.

These include hiring additional staff, fast-tracking the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and improving hospital services based on the concerns raised by hospital management.

Additionally, the city will be providing an extra ambulance and installing an Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) for the operating room. This will ensure a continuous power supply from the generator during blackouts, keeping the operating room functional at all times.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP