Dead man’s body found in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A quiet afternoon in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City was shattered on July 1, 2025, when a dead man’s body was found in Sitio Lupa 1.

The victim, later identified as Deo Labrada y Estologa, 42 years old, separated, and a resident of Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac, was found under suspicious circumstances that prompted an ongoing police investigation.

According to initial investigation, the Lapu-Lapu Police Office received a call from Barangay Pajac about the discovery of a dead man’s body with gunshot wounds. The LCPO then dispatched investigators and patrol personnel.

Upon arrival, responding officers confirmed that the victim had been dead for several hours. Investigators also noted that the body had been moved and dragged, suggesting that the crime may have occurred somewhere else before the victim was left where he was found.

Initial inquiry revealed that a woman, a possible witness, came forward and claimed that she saw the victim, already lifeless, being dragged by two individuals, one of which was a neighbor.

According to the witness (name withheld for her protection), that at first she noticed a group of individuals allegedly involved in a pot session at the home of a neighbor whom she identified only as a certain “Joy-Joy.”

The witness added that at around 1:00 p.m., she heard two loud gunshots. Alarmed and fearful, she retreated to her home and remained hidden.

Approximately an hour later, driven by concern and curiosity, she stepped outside. It was then that she witnessed Joy-Joy and another individual who goes by the nickname, “Gor-Gor,” dragging the dead man’s body which was covered in blood, away from the scene.

Out of fear, the lady witness said she immediately went to her sister’s house to seek safety.

Following the witness statement, Lapu-Lapu police launched a hot pursuit operation to track down the potential suspects and recover any weapon or evidence related to the crime.

As of this writing, no suspects have been formally identified yet, and the motive behind the killing remains unknown as investigators are still in the process of piecing together the full circumstances surrounding the death of Estologo.

