Man shot dead over drug dispute in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old man died after he was shot by his friend following an argument over illegal drugs on Tuesday afternoon, July 1, 2025, in Sitio Lupa 1, Brgy. Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was identified as Deo Labrada, single, and a resident of Sitio Abuno in the same barangay.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said they received a call from the barangay informing them about a dead body found in the area.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, authorities observed that the victim had been dead for a few hours. They also noted that the body had been dragged from the original crime scene.

According to a witness, the victim, along with three other men, entered the house of a neighbor at around 1:00 p.m. They allegedly held a pot session inside the house.

A few minutes later, the witness heard two gunshots, prompting her to go inside her house to hide.

An hour later, she saw alias Joy-joy, the homeowner, and alias Gor-gor leaving the house and helping each other move the victim.

The victim’s body was found around 20 meters away from the house where the shooting occurred.

Joy-joy and Gor-gor are currently in the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office for obstruction of justice after allegedly cleaning the crime scene to conceal the incident.

However, they denied shooting the victim, claiming it was another companion who fired the gun after a heated argument with the victim.

Joy-joy said the victim got angry at the gunman after the latter hid his cigarettes.

“Gusto na siyang manigarilyo ba, unya gitagoan man sa among kauban iyang sigarilyo,” Joy-joy said.

(He wanted to smoke already, but our companion hid his cigarettes.)

After the suspect shot the victim, Gor-gor claimed that Labrada was still alive and asked them for help, which is why they tried to move him.

“Giaswat namo kay buhi pa man siya unya nangayo ug tabang,” Gor-gor said.

(We carried him because he was still alive and asked for help.)

However, they said they eventually got tired and left the victim about 20 meters away from Joy-joy’s house.

Torres, however, said that based on their investigation, the gunman may have gotten angry with the victim for failing to remit proceeds from their illegal drug activity.

“Allegedly, naglalis ni sila tungod sa illegal drugs kay wa ka-remit or utangan ang biktima,” Torres said.

(Allegedly, they had an argument over illegal drugs because the victim either failed to remit proceeds or owed money.)

Even though Joy-joy and Gor-gor did not commit the shooting, their attempt to conceal the crime makes them liable for obstruction of justice, rendering them accessories to the crime.

Both also expressed their intent to give an extrajudicial confession and to testify against their companion, who they claim is the actual gunman.

