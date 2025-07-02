4 arrested in buy-bust operation at Lapu-Lapu City drug den

LAPU-LAPU CITY, PHILIPPINES — Four individuals, including the alleged maintainer of a drug den, were arrested in a successful buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Team, in coordination with Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3.

The operation was carried out around 10:00 p.m. on July 1, 2025, along Humay-Humay Road in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, inside a known drug den.

The primary target of the operation, identified by the alias “John,” a 38-year-old construction worker and resident of the area, was arrested for allegedly operating the drug den.

Three other individuals believed to be drug den visitors were also apprehended. They were identified as alias “Gene,” 45 years old, a welder; alias “Christian,” 28 years old, a construction worker; alias “Ali,” 25 years old, a vendor.

All suspects are residents of the same barangay.

Authorities recovered six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 10 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱68,000. Also seized were rolled aluminum foil strips with shabu residue, marked buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption of illegal substances.

The confiscated items have been submitted to the PDEA Regional Office 7 Laboratory for chemical analysis and proper documentation. The suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-7 Detention Facility in Lahug, Cebu City.

According to PDEA officials, the arrested individuals are believed to have a weekly drug distribution volume of 10 to 25 grams—underscoring the active and dangerous operations of the drug den.

Charges will be filed against the suspects for violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA emphasized that drug dens are not only hubs of illegal drug activity but also breeding grounds for violence, crime, and social unrest, significantly disrupting peace and order in the communities where they operate.

This latest operation is part of PDEA’s sustained efforts to dismantle local drug networks and promote safer, drug-free neighborhoods across Lapu-Lapu City and the greater Cebu area.

