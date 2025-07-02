Mayor Ouano addresses MCC classroom shortage

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is set to install temporary structures at Mandaue City College (MCC) to address the shortage of classrooms while plans for a new campus are still in progress.

During a site inspection on Tuesday, July 2, the mayor assessed the school’s current facilities and classroom setup. It was found that MCC lacks at least seven classrooms to accommodate its over 2,200 enrollees for the upcoming academic year, which is set to begin in August.

Some students have been attending classes under tents on campus due to the limited number of available classrooms.

To address this, the city government will temporarily install canopy structures in the college’s parking area to serve as additional classrooms.

MCC is one of the priority programs of the Ouano administration. While the construction of a new campus is part of the long-term plan, temporary measures are being implemented to address the college’s immediate needs.

“Para dili lang sila mauwanan. This is only temporary while we build our new Mandaue City College building diri sa Norkis Park area [next year],” the mayor said.

(So that they won’t get rained on. This is only temporary while we build our new Mandaue City College building here in the Norkis Park area [next year].)

The move comes as the college begins its second round of interviews for applicants who did not pass the entrance examination but are still seeking admission.

It can be recalled that last month, students flocked to City Hall to request endorsement letters from officials in hopes of being granted entry into MCC. However, it was clarified that endorsements do not guarantee admission. All applicants must still undergo MCC’s proper ranking and interview process.

To accommodate more students, MCC has increased its admission target from 450 to 700, allowing more opportunities for applicants who were previously not accepted based on entrance exam results.

MCC Administrator Dr. Joey Rivamonte said the screening process remains in place to ensure fairness, even as the school expands its admission capacity.

