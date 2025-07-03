Wimbledon: Alcaraz ends Tarvet’s adventure, Paolini crashes out

LONDON, United Kingdom — Carlos Alcaraz ended Oliver Tarvet’s Wimbledon adventure on Wednesday, seeing off the British amateur in straight sets to reach the third round as last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini joined the exit of stars.

A record-breaking number of top seeds crashed out at the All England Club in the first round but Alcaraz and women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka avoided second-round shocks on Centre Court.

Defending champion Alcaraz needed two hours and 17 minutes to subdue world number 733 Tarvet, who produced flashes of his emerging talent to delight the partisan crowd.

“First of all I have to give big praise to Oliver. In his second match on the tour, I just loved his game to be honest,” said the Spaniard after his 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis. I was really happy with my performance but big praise to him as well.”

Alcaraz has won his past 20 matches, a blistering streak that has brought him titles at the Rome Masters, the French Open and Queen’s Club.

The 22-year-old, who beat Jannik Sinner in the final at Roland Garros last month, has won 31 of his 34 Tour-level matches on grass — his last defeat at Wimbledon came against Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.

The second seed hopes to become the fifth man in the Open era to win at least three consecutive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

In stark contrast, the unheralded Tarvet is just starting his tennis career and cannot even collect all of his Wimbledon prize money.

As a student of the University of San Diego, the 21-year-old has to maintain amateur status and must give up most of his earnings.

While Alcaraz is a five-time Grand Slam champion, Tarvet was playing just his second major main draw match after coming through three qualifiers and beating Leandro Riedi in the opening round.

“It was just really special. It’s not every day that you get to play against maybe the best player in the world. I did a pretty good job of enjoying the moment and trying to play some good tennis,” said Tarvet.

Seeds tumble

In the first two days, eight of the top 10 seeded players across the men’s and women’s singles draws were eliminated, a Grand Slam record in the Open era.

Second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen all lost in the first round.

And Italian fourth seed Paolini was next to stumble in the second round on Wednesday.

Paolini, beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in the 2024 Wimbledon title match, slumped to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat against Russian world number 62 Kamilla Rakhimova.

But Sabalenka bucked the trend, out-duelling 48th-ranked Marie Bouzkova 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in a heavy-hitting contest.

The Belarusian, who suffered painful defeats in the finals of both the Australian Open and the French Open this year, lashed an impressive 41 winners in a match lasting one hour and 35 minutes.

“Honestly it’s very sad to see so many top players losing but you better focus on yourself,” said the three-time Grand Slam winner.

“I hope it’s no upsets anymore in this tournament, if you know what I mean!”

Sabalenka’s next opponent is Britain’s Emma Raducanu, the former US Open champion beating 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3.

Sixth seed and Australian Open champion Madison Keys also advanced, making short work of Serbia’s Olga Danilovic in a 6-4, 6-2 win.

On the men’s side, 13 seeded players lost in the first round, breaking the previous tournament record of 11 and tying the 2004 Australian Open for the most at a Grand Slam.

American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe was the latest leading man to suffer the agony of an early defeat, going down 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 against British world number 61 Cameron Norrie.

But fifth seed Taylor Fritz avoided the same fate, winning a second successive five-set marathon under the Court One roof against Gabriel Diallo to progress.

The Eastbourne champion, who has played on all three days of the tournament so far, was pushed all the way by the Canadian but clinched the final set 6-3.

“That’s an incredibly hard match… tomorrow is going to be a very light hit,” said the American.

