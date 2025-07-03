Bill to ban minors from social media use pushed by Sen. Lacson

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Panfilo Lacson has filed a bill regulating the use of social media among minors, citing studies linking excessive social media exposure to mental health issues.

Under his proposed measure, Lacson cited a United Nation Children’s Fund study that revealed that Filipino minors have become vulnerable to cyberbullying, body image pressures, and online harassment.

Citing a report by the Council for the Welfare of Children, the senator also said one in three Filipino minors uses the internet.

The National ICT (information and communications technology) Household Survey also showed that 60 percent of children aged 10 to 17 are active internet users.

Lacson also noted that other countries such as Australia have implemented measures to address internet use among minors, which, he pointed out, should also be done in the Philippines.

“Taking inspiration from this model, and in adherence to our State’s declared policy of promoting and protecting the mental and emotional well-being of its children, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content by prohibiting minors from accessing or using social media platforms,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Among others, the proposed measure said social media platforms should implement “reasonable steps and age verification measures to prevent age-restricted users from registering, accessing, or continuing to use their social media services.

Violators will be slapped with penalties under the Data Privacy Act and other administrative, civil, or criminal penalties. (PNA)

