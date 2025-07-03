Heavy rains over Luzon, W. Visayas due to LPA, ‘habagat’ – Pagasa

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency July 03,2025 - 09:03 AM

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will continue to dampen Luzon and Western Visayas on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The LPA, last tracked 125 kilometers east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, has a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

However, it will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora.

Occasional rains, caused by the “habagat,” will prevail over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

It will also cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

The weather bureau forecasts heavy rainfall in Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte due to the LPA.

Likewise, Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will experience heavy rainfall caused by “habagat”.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said “habagat” will cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the archipelago.

Moderate winds and moderate seas will continue to prevail across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

