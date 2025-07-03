Archival backs GSIS consideration for 13-year workers amid cuts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is pushing for a humanitarian policy to retain employees who have served 13 years in City Hall, who are just two years shy of qualifying for full Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) benefits. This is amid sweeping contract renewals and looming budget shortfalls at Cebu city hall.

Citing a need to balance fiscal responsibility and compassion, Archival said he would consider allowing long-serving casual workers to stay on until they would complete the 15-year minimum requirement for GSIS retirement eligibility.

“Nag-request si Henry nako and mao na ilang suggestion, so I think that’s a humane move nga pagahimoon. Ang importante lang ato silang patrabahoon ug klaro,” Archival said in an interview on July 2, referring to the recommendation raised by Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) head Henry Tomalabcad.

(Henry requested to me and that is their suggestion, so I think that’s a humane move to make. What’s important to us is that they would be given clear jobs.)

Tomalabcad confirmed in a separate interview that they were appealing for “humanitarian consideration” for employees who had already rendered 13 years of service, allowing them to reach the threshold for GSIS petition benefits by the time they turn 60.

“Positive man ang ila pag-response. Those employees nga 13 years na in service… tagaan sila humanitarian consideration, pahumanon sila og 15 years aron naa silay ma-completo nga requirement sa GSIS,” Tomalabcad said.

(Their response is positive. Those employees with 13 years of service…we’ll give them humanitarian consideration, we’ll let them finish 15 years so that they can complete the requirements of GSIS.)

Fiscal constraints

But the mayor clarified that all renewals, including those under consideration for special retention, would be subject to the city’s financial capacity. He disclosed that Cebu City was facing a potential budget deficit of P2 billion to P3 billion.

“Daghan kaayo’g gusto magpa-renew. Ako silang giestoryahan tagsa-tagsa nga for the meantime naa koy gitan-aw nga report nga naa tay deficit,” Archival said in a separate July 1 interview.

(There are many who would want to have their contracts renewed. I talked to each of them that for the meantime I am looking at a report that we have a deficit.)

The mayor said the City Treasurer’s and Budget Offices reported that while the city collected around P5.49 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, it had already spent P3.6 billion, more than P2.6 billion of which was spent on Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), including Job Order (JO) salaries.

If this spending pace continues, the city could face an annual expenditure of P11 billion against a projected revenue of only P9 billion.

Archival emphasized the need to implement spending cuts to prevent a full-blown deficit.

“Kung ato silang i-renew tanan, dili gyud ta ka-sweldo nila… Mao ni ang challenge nato,” he said.

(If we renew all their contracts, then we cannot pay their salaries…that is the challenge that we are facing right now.)

Employee screening underway

Archival said department heads were tasked with identifying critical personnel, regardless of their political affiliation. Only those deemed essential would be prioritized for renewal.

“Ang nagpili basically ang mga department heads. Dili kita ang naghatag. Silay nagahatag,” Archival explained. “Relax lang unya ta. Considering sa mga natangtang, tan-awon nato unsay inyo abilidad, and that’s where we’ll put you.”

(Those who chose were basically the department heads. We are not the ones who gave them that. They are the ones who did.)

Tomalabcad said that as of July 1, the HRDO had printed and processed about 1,400 appointment papers for casual workers out of over 8,500 total employees in City Hall. Job Order renewals are still pending, awaiting project proposals from department heads and mayoral approval.

“Ang sabot namo ni mayor, dili mi mudawat laing endorsement or application. Ang chief of staff lang ang mudala sa documents diri sa HR. Kinahanglan naay perma sa mayor,” Tomalabcad said.

(What the mayor and I agreed is that we would not accept endorsements or applications. The chief of staff would be the ones to bring the documents here in HR. The mayor’s signature is needed.)

He added that the number of renewals would continue to rise daily, with expectations that up to 60 percent of existing workers might be reappointed.

Tomalabcad clarified that critical personnel, such as doctors, midwives, dentists, and those from the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and the City Health Department, had already been retained.

“Walay nahilabtan nga critical personnel… safe ra na sila,” he assured.

(We did not touch the critical personnel…they are safe.)

No appointment, no work

Starting July 1, City Hall has also implemented a stricter policy: no official appointment, no reporting to work.

Under Memorandum No. 2025-0001 dated June 30, Mayor Archival ordered all department heads and administrative officers to block casual and project-based workers from entering city offices or accessing official systems unless they had renewed appointments.

“All casual and project-based personnel with no appointments should not be allowed to report for work,” the memorandum stated, citing the Omnibus Rules on Appointments. “This is in strict adherence to the ‘No Appointment, No Work’ policy of the Cebu City Government.”

Violations of the policy, it added, could make department heads personally liable for the salaries of unauthorized personnel.

Tomalabcad confirmed the memo and warned department heads of the legal consequences.

“Naay memo gikan ni Mayor nga likayan ang casual ug JO nga mosulod kung walay appointment kay ang department head na ang manubag sa ilang sweldo,” he said.

(There is a memo from the mayor that we avoid to have casual and JOs from entering our office without an appointment because it would be the department head who would answer to their salary.)

