World Bank warns PH officials over slow progress of Cebu BRT

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Financial institution World Bank has warned Philippine officials over the slow progress in constructing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

“The pace of project implementation has slowed down considerably, notably the major civil works packages are yet to be launched,” World Bank said.

The Washington D.C.-based financial institution released its most recent Implementation Status & Results Report for the Cebu BRT on July 1.

They flagged its current implementation progress as unsatisfactory, and elevated its risk rating to high, especially with the loan package expiring by September 2026.

This meant that the possibility or likelihood of failing to achieve its outcome runs high.

“The project will not be able to complete a substantial amount of balance activities within the current closing date (September 30, 2026),” they explained.

The World Bank loaned the Philippines approximately $141 million for the construction of the Cebu BRT, a project supposedly aimed at solving traffic woes in the metro.

First introduced in the 1990s, it remained in the pipeline for decades after suffering significant delays, ranging from political opposition, bureaucratic hurdles to multiple redesigns.

Construction of the new design for the Cebu BRT only began in 2022 but like before, it also incurred delays. This was especially true when then Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia ordered a halt to construction of the CBRT portion fronting the Capitol.

“As the new leadership of Cebu Provincial and City Government will take office on July 1, 2025, DOTr plans to consult them as soon as possible and communicate a decision to the Bank on the way forward,” World Bank said.

