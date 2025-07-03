Watsons Continues the Great Health Fest 2025 at SM Seaside Cebu from June 30-July 6, 2025

Watsons, the Philippines’ leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, is bringing The Great Health Fest 2025 to SM Seaside City Cebu, from June 30 to July 6. This week-long event is expected to attract thousands of health-conscious Cebuanos eager to participate in the country’s largest health and wellness celebration. Attendees can look forward to exciting deals, brand-led wellness experiences, and free health services designed to power up every lifestyle.

The biggest health and wellness event is finally happening in the Queen City of the South with exciting deals, new brands, and free health services.

Now in its second year, The Great Health Fest 2025 has already made a splash in its initial stops at SM Mall of Asia, SM City Fairview, and SM City Pampanga. The festival features over 40 trusted health and beauty brands, offering up to 80% off on health and wellness essentials exclusively. Watsons is also giving away up to ₱1 million worth of prizes from partner brands, alongside interactive booths that make health fun and accessible for everyone. Visitors have enjoyed free health consultations, informative wellness talks from brand ambassadors, and exclusive activities for Watsons Club members—all aimed at helping Filipinos make smarter, more informed choices for their health and well-being.

Participating brands include Watsons Generics, Unilab, RiteMed, Habit, NutriXpert, Galderma, Omron, and many more. These brands will showcase a wide array of products and services, reinforcing Watsons’ mission to make health and wellness more accessible for every Filipino.

Beyond the excitement of The Great Health Fest 2025, Watsons continues to solidify its role as a trusted and leading health and wellness partner. It achieves this by consistently strengthening its pharmacy operations and expanding access to essential healthcare supplies and services. This includes ensuring greater availability of prescription and maintenance medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, and health equipment.

Watsons is also enhancing its in-store services, offering free doctor consultations, vaccination services, blood pressure monitoring, and personalized advice from pharmacists.

To further enhance convenience and accessibility, Watsons is actively opening more 24/7 branches nationwide and investing significantly in pharmacist training, ensuring expert care is always within reach. These initiatives underscore Watsons’ deep commitment to providing affordable, quality healthcare solutions that empower every Filipino to take charge of their health.

Watsons is also making health and wellness essentials more accessible through its seamless online and offline channels. With over 1,100 Watsons stores nationwide and the user-friendly Watsons App, shopping is easier than ever. Customers can also benefit from convenient Click & Collect and Express Delivery, allowing them to access the products and pharmacy services they need, anytime and anywhere.

The Great Health Fest 2025 reflects Watsons’ steadfast commitment to improving community health and well-being by promoting smarter health choices and making wellness more accessible. Through initiatives like this, we stay true to our promise to help customers look good, do good, and feel great, while continuously supporting our communities. This also reinforces Watsons’ position as a trusted health and pharmacy retail partner, committed to delivering quality, affordable healthcare solutions to every Filipino,” said Ms. Joweeh Liao, Health Business Unit, Finance, Property and Store Development Director.

