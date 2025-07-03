Suspected scam hub in Mandaue: Cops nab 9 undocumented Chinese nationals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nine undocumented foreign nationals, believed to be Chinese, were arrested during a police operation in Mandaue City in what authorities suspect to be another scam or Pogo hub.

The raid took place on Wednesday, July 2, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu Field Unit said.

The operation stemmed from a complaint of a 23-year-old woman from Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, who claimed she had been forced to work at the facility against her will. She also alleged that her important documents had been withheld from her.

Upon arriving at the site, police discovered what appeared to be a cyber scam operation.

Authorities recovered 40 cell phones, one tablet, 12 laptops, and nine desktop computers.

“Based on what we found, the presence of numerous computers and digital equipment, we suspect it’s a scam hub. However, we will request assistance from the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to verify this and subject the seized items to forensic examination,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeric Filosopo, chief of the CIDG-Cebu unit, in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Nine foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 41, were arrested at the scene. All were reportedly unable to present valid immigration documents.

Four of the suspects sustained injuries after attempting to evade arrest by jumping out of a window.

Police also found identification cards bearing Filipino names but showing the photos of the suspects. Investigators believe these IDs may be fake and will include them in the ongoing probe.

Initial findings suggest the suspected scam operation had been running for at least five months.

Authorities are now coordinating with the ACG to identify the exact nature of the cyber activities carried out at the facility.

They also plan to apply for a search warrant to further examine the confiscated digital equipment and gather more evidence.

