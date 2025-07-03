‘Squid Game’ season three dunay happy ending originally apan…

Samtang ang “Squid Game” season three nahuman sa usa ka makasakit sa dughan nga sakripisyo ni Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), ang writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk niingon nga giplano niya originally nga mabuhi ang lead nga aktor ug makaikyas sa maong mga game.

Sa usa ka interview sa Vanity Fair, niingon si Hwang nga initially gihunahuna niya nga paikyason niya si Gi-hun sa isla kauban ang “pipila pa ka mga major character” nga nakasurvive ug ang baby ni Jun-hee, ug mahuman nga si Gi-hun nakabisita sa iyang anak nga tua na sa Estados Unidos.

Matud pa niya nga kani nga mga alternate ending sa “Squid Games” Season 3 ang mao nga mga conclusions sa maong salida diha sa iyang hunahuna.

Apan, para niya ang ending karon kay “more appropriate o haom kaayo” kay ang kalibutan “nagkagrabe” naman god sukad nagsugod ning “Squid Game” nga unang nagpremiere sa 2021.

“Economic inequality was getting worse; no real solutions were being offered for the climate crisis; the threat of war was growing in various parts of the world; and the number of vulnerable people falling outside the social safety net was increasing. It felt like the younger generations were losing more and more hope for the future,” matud pa ni Hwang.

“I felt it was time for us to make sacrifices and start thinking seriously about how we can create a better future,” matud pa niya sa maong report.

“The baby symbolizes hope and the future generation. By having Gi-hun, a member of the older generation, sacrifice himself to save that child, I wanted to convey the idea that this is how we must look at giving the future generation a better world. I felt that was the most suitable ending for this show,” niingon pa si Hwang.

Apan, sa dihang nakaplagan na ang maong mga game, ang Frontman (Lee Byung-hun) ug ang pink soldiers nipaulbo o gibombahan nila ang isla ug nakaikyas gyod sila.

Pipila ka mga buwan ang nilabay, ang maong Frontman nibisita sa anak nga babaye ni Gi-hun sa Los Angeles para mahatag niya ang nahabilin nga cash prize ug sa nakadugo nga tracksuit ni Gi-hun.

Taud taud pa human niini, nakasugat siya sa usa ka mao rag Recruiter (Cate Blanchett), diin gichallenge niini ang usa ka homeless nga lalaki sa usa ka duwa nga ddakji.

Gipangutana si Hwang kung ang open ending niining salida usa ba ka pagpasa sa torch ngadto sa gihungihong nga American spinoff sa maong salida?

Giklaro ni Hwang nga ang gusto niya ipasabot sa maong ending sa “Squid Game” season three kay bisan pa ang maong mga deadly nga duwa nahuman na sa South Korea, ang maong sistema naa gihapon nga “deeply entrenched.”

“While the games in Korea have ended with the destruction of the game arena as a result of Gi-hun sacrificing himself, I wanted to highlight that the system isn’t easily dismantled — it doesn’t simply collapse just because one part of it is destroyed,” matud pa niya.

“I wanted to convey that in this late capitalist society, the system remains strong, deeply entrenched, and powerful — and that these kinds of games are still continuing in the US,” niingon pa gyod siya.

Matud pa ni Hwang nga ang ending sa maong series gihimo niya nga — “created within the limits of [his] abilities” ug nidugang pa siya nga di na siya mohimo og “major changes” niini.

Human sa iyang premiere, ang “Squid Game” season three nidebut sa pinakataas nga spot diin nakakuha kini og 60.1 million views sa Netflix’s Global Top 10 para sa most viewed titles sa panahon sa Hunyo 23 ngadto sa Hunyo 29.