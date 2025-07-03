Brian Poe backs House role to impeach Sara Duterte 

MANILA, Philippines — Newly elected FPJ Panday Bayanihan party-list Rep. Brian Poe has vowed to support a possible resolution that would certify the House of Representatives’ continued pursuit of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment case, saying the public deserves to know the truth.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, Poe was asked how he would vote if the 20th Congress files a resolution to comply with the Senate impeachment court’s second requirement—that the House continue to serve as the prosecution in Duterte’s impending impeachment trial.

Poe said he would follow the lead of his mother, former senator Grace Poe, who initially voted against remanding the articles of impeachment.

“Well, I think it’s pretty clear that my vote will be for the evidence to come out. The whole purpose of the trial is to proceed with the democratic process. At the end of the day, it’s not about picking a side, it’s about opening up the government to the Filipino people so that they would see what happened,” Rep. Poe said.

“I will follow the example set before me by my mother in the Senate. She voted in favor of the trial, and I will vote to support that—not for anything, but to support democracy and transparency,” he added.

Poe also believes that any evidence that may not surface during the impeachment trial could be uncovered through a Freedom of Information (FOI) law, one of the measures he proposed in the 20th Congress.

“I leave the impeachment complaint to the prosecution, as well as those who are currently spearheading that. For me, if the evidence that the Filipinos want to see would not come out during an impeachment trial, the FOI is a good way to open this up,” he said.

“Because to be honest, it’s a very political situation right now with what’s happening with the impeachment. But it is the right of the people to know what is happening behind the curtain. That’s why we’re filing the FOI,” he added.

Duterte was impeached on February 5 after 215 lawmakers filed and signed the fourth impeachment complaint, citing allegations of misuse of confidential funds, threats against ranking officials, and other possible violations of the Constitution.

The articles of impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate on the same day, in line with the 1987 Constitution, which mandates the initiation of a trial if at least one-third of all House members—102 out of 306 in this case—sign and endorse the complaint.

READ: House impeaches Sara Duterte, fast-tracking transmittal to Senate

The Senate convened as an impeachment court on June 10, but Senator-Judge Ronald dela Rosa raised a motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano amended the motion, proposing instead to remand the articles back to the House due to concerns over possible constitutional infirmities.

Two key issues were cited: whether the one-impeachment-proceeding-per-year rule for an impeachable official had been violated; and second, whether the articles of impeachment encroached on the jurisdiction and authority of the 20th Congress.

Eighteen senator-judges voted in favor of Cayetano’s amended motion, while only five—Senator-Judges Poe, Koko Pimentel, Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, and Sherwin Gatchalian—voted against it.

READ: House prosecutors submit Sara Duterte impeach complaint certification

The House has already fulfilled the first requirement set by the Senate Impeachment Court.

However, lawmakers noted that the second requirement cannot yet be met, as members of the 20th Congress will only convene on July 28, coinciding with the opening of the first regular session, just hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address.

On Wednesday, Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre expressed confidence that the House’s position on Duterte’s impeachment is unlikely to change, as most of the lawmakers who supported the move were reelected.

While Acidre said he does not want to preempt the next step of the House prosecution panel, he believes the approach to the impeachment will remain consistent, especially with many members of the 20th Congress backing Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for speaker.

Prosecution team member and Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua, meanwhile, said in a separate interview that the Senate impeachment court’s second requirement from the House is questionable.

Chua said he believes the second requirement is unnecessary, noting that the 1987 Constitution does not state it as a prerequisite for the trial to proceed.

