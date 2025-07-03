Lea Salonga makes history as first Pinoy to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Lea Salonga is set to make history once again as the first Filipino to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This announcement was posted on the Facebook account of the Manila Internatioanl Film Festival, Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Nominated by the Manila International Film Festival, Salonga is part of the prestigious Class of 2025-2026, joining a global list of entertainment legends recognized for their impact on the industry.

Celebrating with everyone around the world, Salonga took to her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude and happiness with this feat.

“Just now woke up to this bit of amazing news!!! To the Manila International Filmfest, many thanks for nominating me to be part of the class of 2025-26!,” reads her Instagram story caption.

Salonga has been waving the flag of the Philippines in the international stage for nearly four decades. Her talent in theater acting and singing brought her to great heights that made her earn her spot in the industry.

She is best known for her groundbreaking role as Kim in Miss Saigon, which earned her a Tony Award, Olivier Award, and several other international awards.

She also made history as the first Asian woman to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway.

Beyond the stage, Salonga also made her mark in some singing voices of Disney Princesses.

Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, making her a certified Disney Legend. She has also served as a judge and coach on international talent competitions, including The Voice Philippines, mentoring the next generation of Filipino performers.

This historic honor not only celebrates Salonga’s career but also highlights her role in championing Asian representation in global entertainment. /csl