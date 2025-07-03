P46-M Megalotto jackpot: Ticket sold in Bulacan wins it

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Laguna bagged the P46-million jackpot in Wednesday’s MegaLotto 6/45 draw.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Thursday that the winning ticket, purchased in Lucky Circle Corporation in Marilao, Bulacan, had the combination 38-07-16-44-15-42.

The winner has one year to claim the P46,134,409.20 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20-percent tax.

The ticket holder must present the winning ticket and two valid IDs to claim the prize money.

A total of 14 bettors also won P32,000 each for correctly guessing five of the six winning numbers, while 960 players will receive P1,000 each for matching four numbers, and 18,922 players will get P30 for hitting three digits.

The 6/45 MegaLotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO urges the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. (PNA)

