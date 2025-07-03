Nutritionist says eating healthy is possible at local karinderyas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As prices continue to rise, many Filipinos are left stretching their budgets just to meet both their physical and mental needs.

While some households have the luxury of preparing fresh, home-cooked meals every day, countless others start their mornings with a splash of cold water and a quick dash out the door — all to earn a living. For many, breakfast at home is a luxury they can’t afford in terms of time, budget, or both.

Thankfully, our neighborhood karinderyas have become everyday lifelines, offering affordable, ready-to-eat meals that keep us going.

This Nutrition Month, it’s the perfect time to talk about how we can still make smart, healthy food choices — even on a tight budget and a busy schedule. Because no matter how hectic life gets, nutrition should always be a priority. And yes, it’s possible even with just ₱100 in your pocket.

Karinderyas have long been part of the Filipino way of life

History tells us that the concept of small local eateries began as early as our first interactions with Chinese traders. These early visitors introduced noodles to our shores, which Filipinos would later call pancit. As this dish gained popularity, food stalls specializing in it began to pop up, giving rise to the panciteria.

As time went on, Filipinos embraced and expanded the idea of selling quick, ready-to-eat meals from small stalls. When the Spanish arrived, they brought with them new flavors and cooking methods. By the late 1700s, these humble food spots began to be called karinderyas — a term believed to have come from the Tamil word “kari” or “cari,” meaning sauce or curry.

From panciterias to today’s bustling karinderyas, these local eateries have stood the test of time, evolving alongside the Filipino palate and continuing to nourish generations, especially those on the go.

Healthy food choices that you could buy from karinderyas

Norberto Daligdig III, a registered nutritionist-dietitian and the current chief dietitian at San Carlos Doctors’ Hospital in Negros Occidental, shares practical tips on how we can make smarter food choices at our local karinderyas.

Daligdig emphasizes the importance of choosing a breakfast ulam that’s rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins, nutrients that help fuel us through the day. He particularly stresses the role of protein, whether sourced from meat or plant-based options, as a key component of a balanced and sustaining meal.

“When choosing affordable and nutritious options, I would recommend stir fried or sauteed vegetables such as cabbage, batong or baguio beans which are rich in fiber, vitamins and antioxidants.”

Egg: Your budget-friendly nutrition savior

With the rising cost of living, Daligdig also highlights the nutritional power and affordability of one humble staple — the egg.

“Egg is also a good choice, it’s a complete protein which means it offers all 9 essential amino acids along with important nutrients like vitamin D and choline,” Daligdig added.

A quick stroll through Cebu’s local karinderyas shows that egg-based viands remain among the most affordable options. A sunny-side-up egg typically costs ₱15 to ₱20, while tortang talong ranges from ₱30 to ₱35. Meat-based dishes like bola-bola (meatballs) can go for just ₱10 apiece.

Pairing one of these viands with a serving of rice (₱10 to ₱15) brings a full meal to around ₱45 to ₱75, making it both practical and filling for those on a tight budget.

What food groups should Filipinos pay attention to?

For those unsure of what to order — especially first-timers exploring the local karinderya just around the corner — Daligdig advises starting with vegetable-based meals.

“Dishes like Utan Bisaya, pinakbet, and tinola are affordable yet packed with fiber, vitamins, and plant-based or lean proteins. Meals that include vegetables, whole foods, and lean proteins support proper digestion and immune function, […] Vegetables are the food group that Filipinos must take seriously. Despite (an) abundant supply, our consumption remains low.”

Daligdig also cited data from the Department of Science and Technology. According to the 2021 Expanded National Nutrition Survey by DOST, Filipino adults consume only about 58 to 120 grams of vegetables per day — far below the 400 grams recommended by the World Health Organization.

A simple bowl of utan or a serving of pinakbet can be a powerful start toward bridging that gap — and making healthier eating habits more attainable for everyone.

Making healthier choices

In a time when every peso counts, eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. As Daligdig reminds us, simple meals from our neighborhood karinderyas — like utan bisaya, tortang talong, or even a humble egg with rice — can go a long way in nourishing both body and mind.

This Nutrition Month, let’s take the opportunity to rethink our everyday food choices. Whether you’re a student on a tight allowance or a worker rushing to make ends meet, there’s always room to choose better, not perfect, just better.

After all, good nutrition starts not in fancy supermarkets, but in the small, deliberate decisions we make at the carinderia down the street. /csl

